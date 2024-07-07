England have a Luke Shaw decision to make. It could determine their Euros fate

After 438 minutes of England’s Euro 2024 campaign, the only specialist left-back in the squad finally made his entrance. Gareth Southgate introduced Luke Shaw as part of a triple substitution as the Three Lions chased the game in the quarter-final against Switzerland; soon afterwards the tie was levelled, penalties ensued and those in white jerseys were left celebrating after a perfect five from five.

Progress was, of course, the singular objective of the night in Dusseldorf; England continue their adventure in Germany and, as the manager was at pains to point out afterwards, are now in their third semi-final in four tournaments.

But as attention immediately turns to an upcoming semi-final against the Netherlands, Southgate may feel his triple change gave him more than merely a way back into that game in isolation. England, after all, looked far more balanced following those alterations and naturally had more energy with fresh legs – not to mention the need to score or face an exit in defeat.

In turn, that may give Southgate pause for thought when considering his line-up to face the Dutch, both in personnel and tactical terms – and it is Shaw who is central to much of this.

Chosen in the 26-man squad on the belief that he would be recovered from injury and fit in time for the final group-stage game, Shaw has instead had to look on as Kieran Trippier – and a succession of later in-game changes – filled the void on the left of the defence. Southgate has had to validate his selection and repeatedly explain altered timetables for his return, with Shaw himself stating somewhat earlier than his manager that he was good to go and ready to contribute.

Which is to be expected with players at major tournaments, of course.

Shaw with Southgate preparing for his entrance against Switzerland ( Getty )

Yet Southgate knows only too well the value of having the Manchester United defender available. After all, it was only in March that – after a good performance from Ben Chilwell, a potential positional rival – Southgate labelled Shaw “one of the best left-backs in world football”.

In the first instance, there’s his natural proclivity to go on the outside: as a left-footer, he has no immediate need to check back infield to cross or pass on the right, as Trippier has tended to do, denying England both width and tempo at times. Secondly, there’s the fact that along with balance as a left-back in the 4-2-3-1 set-up the Three Lions played from the start of the tournament, Shaw also offers an element of versatility.

A much more fluid shape was on show against the Swiss, England going three at the back in possession and switching later to four. Shaw is well-used to that type of alteration, playing as a third central option at club level on many occasions, while being at his best powering forward on the overlap, delivering crosses and linking with the forwards from wing-back.

In more match-specific terms against the Dutch, whoever is on the left of England’s defence will be tasked with stopping one movement-based wide player and one very powerful, fast, attack-minded full-back in Denzel Dumfries. Shaw certainly has the physicality to match his Oranje opponent, and is the better technical defender too.

One area where Trippier may have retained a slight advantage is with many teams playing inverted attackers: right-footed players on the left to cut infield, and vice versa. That would mean going inside onto Trippier’s stronger foot, his right (and Shaw’s weaker foot) – but the Dutch are a case apart here. Steven Bergwijn, Donyell Malen and Xavi Simons are options to start in that role, and all are predominantly right-footed. They won’t only stay wide and go outside onto Trippier’s – or Shaw’s – left, but initial control and first touches could certainly match up that way.

Questions remain nonetheless.

Shaw played 12 minutes against Switzerland, then the additional 30 of extra time. He looked sharp enough, but that was his first outing of any kind since mid-February. The chances of him putting together back-to-back 90-minute displays in the week ahead – and England will certainly hope now that there are two matches left for them to play at the Euros – are low, so Southgate will have to balance the inclusion of a key face from the start against the knowledge he’d need to make a sub at the break, or after an hour or so.

Shaw celebrates with Bukayo Saka ( EPA )

Southgate has also been extremely reluctant to make too many changes so far, only switching out individuals in the search for midfield balance and, against the Swiss, to accommodate Marc Guehi’s suspension.

With everybody now back fit and available, the head coach has a difficult decision to make for what will be his 101st game in charge of the national team. It is improbable that his 102nd, should that come in Berlin on 14 July, would see Shaw come in for a first start of the tournament, Trippier replaced for the final after playing the previous six.

It therefore feels like a case of now or never for Southgate to utilise who was intended as his first-choice left-back.

Nobody will need a reminder that three summers ago, when England played in another European Championship final, it was Shaw himself who scored the opening goal. Now he’s back just in time to help finish the job.