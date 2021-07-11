Luke Shaw stunned Italy with the opening goal of the Euro 2020 final after less than two minutes in a brilliant start for England.

Shaw picked up the ball at the start of the move and made headway down the left side in England's own half before passing to Harry Kane.

The captain drove forwards as the home crowd roared a switched the ball for Kieran Trippier advancing from right wing-back on the far side.

Trippier ignored the overlap and Kyle Walker and instead whipped a pinpoint cross to the back post, where Shaw was arriving, and he crashed a shot off the inside of the near post and into the net. Watch the goal below:

The goal would have felt like an early vindication for Gareth Southgate, having made a bold decision to return to a back three for the game, and it was wing-back crossing to wing-back to produce England's opener.