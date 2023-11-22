Manchester United handed Luke Shaw fitness boost ahead of Everton match

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United have been handed a major boost ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton after Luke Shaw returned to training following a period of three months on the sidelines.

The England international left-back has not played since United’s second match of the season, a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in August, with what the club described as a “muscle issue”.

United’s poor start to the season under Erik ten Hag has not been helped by a major injury crisis at the club. United have also been without Shaw’s back-up, Tyrell Malacia, since pre-season and the club were forced to sign Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham to provide extra cover. Sofyan Amrabat, Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof have also had to fill in at left-back this season while Shaw has been unavailable.

Ten Hag’s side have lost five of their opening 12 Premier League games and are on the brink of a group-stage exit from the Champions League, while Shaw’s return comes ahead of a key run of fixtures.

After visiting Goodison Park on Sunday, United travel to Galatasaray in the Champions League - where defeat would see them eliminated from the group stages.

United remain without several key players due to injuries, however, with Christian Eriksen and top-scorer Rasmus Hojlund having to withdraw from Denmark’s squad ahead of the international break.

Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans are also out injured while United are hopeful goalkeeper Andre Onana will be fit to face Everton after sustaining an injury while playing for Cameroon in a World Cup qualifier last week.