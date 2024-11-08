Luke Shaw injury update offers boost to Manchester United and Ruben Amorim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Shaw has returned to Manchester United training, in a further sign that the club’s injury list is shortening ahead of the arrival of Ruben Amorim.

The left back, who has not played for United since February but featured for England in the knockout stages of Euro 2024, was pictured joining in with training for the first time in three months on Friday.

Shaw sustained a calf injury in August after returning to United for pre-season and his absence has been felt, with Tyrell Malacia also sidelined this season.

Shaw will remain with United over the international break and could then be available to Amorim when the Portuguese begins his new role on November 11.

Amorim has predominantly used wing-backs in his tactical set-ups as a coach, which means Shaw’s availability could become crucial over the coming months.

United were also handed a boost with Leny Yoro returning to training this week. The 18-year-old, signed for £52.2m from Lille this summer, has been out with a foot injury since August.

Left back Malacia has also appeared for United’s Under-21s on his comeback from a knee injury, while Antony, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount were all included in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s squad against PAOK in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag, who was dismissed with United 14th in the table, partly blamed the club’s poor form on injuries before receiving the sack.