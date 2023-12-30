(PA)

Luton Town could temporarily move out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can upset Chelsea at Kenilworth Road today

Rob Edwards’ side made it back-to-back league wins with a crucial 3-2 away win against Sheffield United on Boxing Day and could now move out of the relegation zone if they beat the Blues in the lunchtime kick-off.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will look to end the calendar year on a bright note as they go in search of successive wins for just the second time in the league this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side squeaked past Crystal Palace in midweek but will be looking to complete the league double over the Hatters, having beaten them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in August.

Follow the action below and get the latest Premier League odds and tips here: