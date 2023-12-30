Luton v Chelsea LIVE: Score and latest updates from Premier League clash today
Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues travel to Kenilworth Road desperately looking for a result
Luton Town could temporarily move out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can upset Chelsea at Kenilworth Road today
Rob Edwards’ side made it back-to-back league wins with a crucial 3-2 away win against Sheffield United on Boxing Day and could now move out of the relegation zone if they beat the Blues in the lunchtime kick-off.
Chelsea, meanwhile, will look to end the calendar year on a bright note as they go in search of successive wins for just the second time in the league this season.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side squeaked past Crystal Palace in midweek but will be looking to complete the league double over the Hatters, having beaten them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in August.
Follow the action below
It was a bright start from Luton who had the crowd on their side, but Chelsea showed the quality they have in their squad to pounce on a mistake from Edwards' men. The Hatters were sloppy at the back and Palmer made no mistake with a superb strike from just inside the box, leaving Kaminski with no chance.
Goal Cole Jermaine Palmer
Chelsea are looking to play out from the back, but Luton aren't making it easy for the away side. Edwards' men are pressing high up the pitch, looking to win the ball back in advanced areas. The Kenilworth Road crowd are getting behind their players at every opportunity.
Adebayo drifts out wide and receives the ball before standing up Gusto. He takes on the Chelsea defender and finds Brown inside the penalty area, but he can't quite get it under control and it rolls to Petrovic who can gather. It's been end-to-end stuff so far from the two teams at Kenilworth Road.
Chance! Madueke bursts down the right-hand side, looking to take on Doughty. He gets to the byline and cuts inside before finding Gallagher in the middle. The Chelsea midfielder strikes it towards the bottom corner, but Kaminski makes a smart stop with his feet. An early opportunity for the Blues, but it was saved well by the Luton goalkeeper.
Madueke makes an early foul on Brown and Luton have an opportunity from a free-kick deep inside the Chelsea half. Doughty is standing over it and he looks to deliver towards the middle, but it's headed away by Disasi and Pochettino's side are able to clear the danger comfortably.
Lokonga gets the game under way for Luton at Kenilworth Road!
The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.
Meanwhile, Pochettino has made four alterations from Chelsea’s victory over Roy Hodgson’s Palace. At the back, veteran defender Thiago Silva comes in for Benoit Badiashile, who misses out through injury. The Argentine manager has also reshuffled his attack, with Maatsen, Nkunku, and Mudryk out of the starting XI and onto the bench. Broja, Palmer, and Madueke come in.
Edwards has made one change from his team’s 3-2 victory away to Sheffield United on Boxing Day. The Luton manager has looked to reward the majority of his starting XI for their efforts at Bramall Lane, but there is a change in one of the wing-back positions, with Kabore coming into the side and Giles dropping to the bench.
