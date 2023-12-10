Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After four Premier League games without a win, Manchester City face Luton Town in desperate need of sparking their season back into life.

Three successive draws were followed by a defeat to an impressive Aston Villa on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola’s side fell to six points behind league leaders Arsenal.

A first-ever Premier League trip to Kenilworth Road presents a good opportunity for the defending champions to get back to winning ways, though Rob Edwards’ team have perfomed well on home soil as of late.

A win over Crystal Palace was followed by a strong showing against Arsenal that ended with a late winner from Declan Rice, and Edwards will be hoping for more of the same.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Premier League odds and tips here.

When is Luton vs Manchester City?

Luton vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 10 December at Kenilworth Road.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the former channel from 1pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Loanee Issa Kabore is ineligible as Luton face his parent club, but Tom Lockyer and Marvelous Nakamba are nearing returns after injury.

Manchester City will be boosted by the return from suspension of Rodri, sorely missed in the Aston Villa defeat, while Jack Grealish is also back available after serving a ban. Jeremy Doku did not feature at Villa Park due to a knock but could be back in the matchday squad.

Predicted line-ups

Luton XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Mpanzu, Doughty; Townsend, Adebayo, Morris.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Foden, Silva, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

Odds

Luton win 16/1

Draw 7/1

Manchester City win 1/7

Get the latest football betting sites offers here.

Prediction

Manchester City return to form with a sizeable away win. Luton 1-5 Manchester City