Liveupdated1712412307

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 06 April 2024 14:00
Comments
Kenilworth Road, the home of Luton Town
Kenilworth Road, the home of Luton Town (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1712412288

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth

Neither team has managed to keep possession well in the early stages. Barkley gives the ball away and Luton get it straight back.

6 April 2024 15:04
1712412175

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth

Andy Madley has blown the whistle and we are underway at Kenilworth Road.

6 April 2024 15:02
1712411851

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth's last visit to Bedfordshire was two years ago, and that was when the two teams were in the Championship. The two sides have been great stories as they have risen through the leagues and kick-off in their Premier League game is only moments away.

6 April 2024 14:57
1712411589

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth

With a tight game on Tuesday against Crystal Palace, Andoni Iraola has made a few changes. He has rewarded Kluivert with a start after he scored the winner against Palace, and Kerkez and Semenyo also come into the starting line-up. Senesi makes his return to the bench after injuring himself against Burnley a month ago, and with the team in such fine form, Indoni has opted for as little change as possible.

6 April 2024 14:53
1712411518

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth

Luton are in their toughest spell since coming up to the Premier League, they haven’t won in their last ten games but that hasn’t stopped Edwards from being consistent with his line-up. He has made two changes from their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal midweek. Burke and Chong come in while Onyedinma and Mpanzu drop to the bench. Luton sit three points behind Nottingham Forest who are 17th, and this is the team that Edwards’ trust to close the gap.

6 April 2024 14:51
1712411196

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth

SUBSTITUTES: Max Aarons, Romain Faivre, James Hill, Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott, Marcos Senesi, Mark Travers, Enes Unal.

6 April 2024 14:46
1712411183

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Illia Zabarnyi, Adam Smith; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Dominic Solanke.

6 April 2024 14:46
1712410993

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth

SUBSTITUTES: Luke Berry, Joseph Johnson, Tim Krul, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Zack Nelson, Fred Onyedinma, Axel Piesold, James Shea, Cauley Woodrow.

6 April 2024 14:43
1712410794

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth

LUTON TOWN (3-4-3) Thomas Kaminski; Reece Burke, Teden Mengi, Daiki Hashioka; Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Jordan Clark, Issa Kabore; Tahith Chong, Andros Townsend, Carlton Morris.

6 April 2024 14:39
1712410686

Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth have turned a corner. It looked a bit doom and gloom at the start of 2024 after they had struggled to win and got knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Leicester City. That has completely changed and since their cup exit they haven’t lost, and that included an incredible 4-3 comeback against today’s opponents Luton. The Cherries have loved playing away and they have only lost two of their last nine on the road, so it could be a cracker here at Kenilworth Road.

6 April 2024 14:38

