Neither team has managed to keep possession well in the early stages. Barkley gives the ball away and Luton get it straight back.
Andy Madley has blown the whistle and we are underway at Kenilworth Road.
Bournemouth's last visit to Bedfordshire was two years ago, and that was when the two teams were in the Championship. The two sides have been great stories as they have risen through the leagues and kick-off in their Premier League game is only moments away.
With a tight game on Tuesday against Crystal Palace, Andoni Iraola has made a few changes. He has rewarded Kluivert with a start after he scored the winner against Palace, and Kerkez and Semenyo also come into the starting line-up. Senesi makes his return to the bench after injuring himself against Burnley a month ago, and with the team in such fine form, Indoni has opted for as little change as possible.
Luton are in their toughest spell since coming up to the Premier League, they haven’t won in their last ten games but that hasn’t stopped Edwards from being consistent with his line-up. He has made two changes from their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal midweek. Burke and Chong come in while Onyedinma and Mpanzu drop to the bench. Luton sit three points behind Nottingham Forest who are 17th, and this is the team that Edwards’ trust to close the gap.
SUBSTITUTES: Max Aarons, Romain Faivre, James Hill, Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott, Marcos Senesi, Mark Travers, Enes Unal.
BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Illia Zabarnyi, Adam Smith; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Dominic Solanke.
SUBSTITUTES: Luke Berry, Joseph Johnson, Tim Krul, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Zack Nelson, Fred Onyedinma, Axel Piesold, James Shea, Cauley Woodrow.
LUTON TOWN (3-4-3) Thomas Kaminski; Reece Burke, Teden Mengi, Daiki Hashioka; Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Jordan Clark, Issa Kabore; Tahith Chong, Andros Townsend, Carlton Morris.
Bournemouth have turned a corner. It looked a bit doom and gloom at the start of 2024 after they had struggled to win and got knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Leicester City. That has completely changed and since their cup exit they haven’t lost, and that included an incredible 4-3 comeback against today’s opponents Luton. The Cherries have loved playing away and they have only lost two of their last nine on the road, so it could be a cracker here at Kenilworth Road.
