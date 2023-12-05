Luton Town vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Ben White starts
Luton Town are hoping to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Brentford and open up a gap on the relegation zone when they host Arsenal at Kenilworth Road tonight.
The Hatters are 17th and two points clear of Everton despite only winning two of their 14 Premier League matches this season. They’re up against it this evening however as they welcome the league leaders for this midweek clash.
Arsenal are top of the table and have a two point cushion over second placed Liverpool. Mikel Arteta will know that if the Gunners hope to win the title this year his team need to triumph in these matches against struggling sides and he will want to secure an impressive lead to move five points clear.
Luton's sole focus is on staying in the top flight following their promotion from the Championship last season. Rob Edwards' men lost 3-1 away to Brentford at the weekend, but they have drawn with Liverpool and beaten Crystal Palace in their past two home matches. They enter this game two points clear of the relegation zone.
Arsenal have won three Premier League games in a row to open up a two-point lead on Liverpool and a three-point advantage on reigning champions Manchester City. With those two sides not in action today, Mikel Arteta's side can give themselves a little breathing space at the summit for the time being.
Luton vs Arsenal line-ups
Luton XI: Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Kabore, Ruddock, Barkley, Doughty; Brown, Townsend, Adebayo
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
