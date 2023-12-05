(REUTERS)

Luton Town are hoping to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Brentford and open up a gap on the relegation zone when they host Arsenal at Kenilworth Road tonight.

The Hatters are 17th and two points clear of Everton despite only winning two of their 14 Premier League matches this season. They’re up against it this evening however as they welcome the league leaders for this midweek clash.

Arsenal are top of the table and have a two point cushion over second placed Liverpool. Mikel Arteta will know that if the Gunners hope to win the title this year his team need to triumph in these matches against struggling sides and he will want to secure an impressive lead to move five points clear.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.