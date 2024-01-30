Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
A few yards from the left side of the area, Barkley curls a fairly tame free-kick at the target, causing Steele to turn the ball behind for another Luton corner. Brighton are under pressure here.
Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
There's nobody in the six-yard box to meet a teasing low cross by Clark from the right, as Luton go forward again. The Hatters have certainly not sat back since streaking two goals ahead.
Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
First, Buonanotte misplaces a throughball to end Brighton's attack at one end; then, Luton counter quickly and Adebayo wins a corner-kick on the left. Doughty's delivery is cleared behind for another corner.
Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Only three of Brighton's last 15 league games have seen the Seagulls succeed, and they are outsiders to take three points from this one now. Getting at least one goal back before the break would aid their cause, though.
Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Shortly after being booked, Lokonga is over-eager in his attempt to steal the ball from Gross in midfield and topples his opponent. He's playing a risky game at the moment, and the referee will surely have noted that foul.
Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Gross first sees a shot from 20 yards charged down, then Joao Pedro recovers the ball and lays it back to the German midfielder. However, his second effort harmlessly loops up towards Kaminski. Luton's resistance remains strong.
Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
SAVE! Again, Barkley is the creator, as he finds Clark inside the area, before the latter unleashes a shot that requires Steele to dive down and tip it away! That could so easily have been three for Luton!
Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Yellow Card Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga
Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
After Barkley rolls a pass across the edge of the Brighton box, Igor closes down Burke's shot from 20 yards and it spins behind for a corner.
Luton Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Following their horror start to today's game, Brighton have conceded 18 first-half goals in 22 Premier League games this season, and only Burnley (19) have leaked more before the break.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies