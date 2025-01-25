Luton Town vs Millwall LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Millwall in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuinness (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Aaron Connolly (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Millwall. Aaron Connolly replaces Calum Scanlon because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Calum Scanlon (Millwall).
Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Krauß.
Carlton Morris (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
