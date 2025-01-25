Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luton Town vs Millwall LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 January 2025 10:30 GMT
Comments
Kenilworth Road, the home of Luton Town
Kenilworth Road, the home of Luton Town (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Millwall in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Luton Town vs Millwall

Attempt missed. Mark McGuinness (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

25 January 2025 12:51

Luton Town vs Millwall

Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

25 January 2025 12:50

Luton Town vs Millwall

Aaron Connolly (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 January 2025 12:47

Luton Town vs Millwall

Substitution, Millwall. Aaron Connolly replaces Calum Scanlon because of an injury.

25 January 2025 12:46

Luton Town vs Millwall

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 January 2025 12:46

Luton Town vs Millwall

Delay in match because of an injury Calum Scanlon (Millwall).

25 January 2025 12:43

Luton Town vs Millwall

Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Krauß.

25 January 2025 12:43

Luton Town vs Millwall

Carlton Morris (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 January 2025 12:38

Luton Town vs Millwall

Foul by Tom Krauß (Luton Town).

25 January 2025 12:36

Luton Town vs Millwall

Foul by Mihailo Ivanovic (Millwall).

25 January 2025 12:33

