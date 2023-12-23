Jump to content

Liveupdated1703344743

Luton Town vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 December 2023 15:19
Comments
<p>Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes in action with Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo</p>

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes in action with Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo

(Action Images via Reuters)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Luton: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Kabore, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Townsend, Brown, Adebayo. Subs: Andersen, Ogbene, Morris, Woodrow, Chong, Mpanzu, Clark, Krul, Giles.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon. Subs: Dummett, Botman, Ritchie, Isak, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy.

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)

1703344707

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

CHANCE!!! After having an initial shot deflected, Longstaff wins possession back and finds Miley arriving in the centre. His effort is blocked, as is Almiron's on the follow-up, and Wilson can't quite turn the loose ball goalwards from close range!!

23 December 2023 15:18
1703344563

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

The last league meeting between Luton and Newcastle was back in January 1993, a goalless draw in the old Division Two. The Hatters haven’t scored in their last five league games against the Magpies, since a 4-0 top-flight win in November 1987.

23 December 2023 15:16
1703344440

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

After a Luton corner comes to nothing, the Hatters apply huge pressure as Newcastle try to play out from the back and soon recover possession. Kabore links up with Townsend 25 yards from goal, but the ex-Magpie sends a woeful shot high, wide, and almost clears the stand behind the goal!

23 December 2023 15:14
1703344315

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

A speculative effort from Brown ricochets back into his path, and Doughty arrives on the outside. The wing-back whips a high, hanging cross towards the far post, but it's over the heads of everyone and goes out for a throw on the opposite touchline.

23 December 2023 15:11
1703344237

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

Adebayo drives forward before finding Doughty in support to his left. He crosses back towards the striker in the box, but Lascelles gets across him to head the ball clear.

23 December 2023 15:10
1703344102

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

Thunderous applause rings around Kenilworth Road throughout minute number five, as the crowd shows their support for Tom Lockyer, who wears the same shirt number.

23 December 2023 15:08
1703344053

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

Brown sets off on a run towards the box and lets fly from 20 yards, but this one's a much more comfortable save for Dubravka and the Magpies' keeper holds the ball!

23 December 2023 15:07
1703343989

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

SAVED!!! Bell skips around the outside of Trippier and enters the box before cutting back from the byline. His cross finds Brown, whose first-time shot at the near post is parried away from danger by a sprawling Dubravka!

23 December 2023 15:06
1703343884

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

CHANCE!!! Townsend's in-swinging cross bounces awkwardly in the Newcastle box, with Brown just inches away from getting on the end of it and Lascelles forced into an awkward clearance that sends the ball behind for the game's first corner!

23 December 2023 15:04
1703343812

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

This is only the second meeting between Luton and Newcastle in any competition this century, with the Magpies winning 3-1 in an FA Cup third-round tie in January 2018.

23 December 2023 15:03

