Luton Town vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Luton: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Kabore, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Townsend, Brown, Adebayo. Subs: Andersen, Ogbene, Morris, Woodrow, Chong, Mpanzu, Clark, Krul, Giles.
Newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon. Subs: Dummett, Botman, Ritchie, Isak, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy.
Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)
Luton Town vs Newcastle United
CHANCE!!! After having an initial shot deflected, Longstaff wins possession back and finds Miley arriving in the centre. His effort is blocked, as is Almiron's on the follow-up, and Wilson can't quite turn the loose ball goalwards from close range!!
Luton Town vs Newcastle United
The last league meeting between Luton and Newcastle was back in January 1993, a goalless draw in the old Division Two. The Hatters haven’t scored in their last five league games against the Magpies, since a 4-0 top-flight win in November 1987.
Luton Town vs Newcastle United
After a Luton corner comes to nothing, the Hatters apply huge pressure as Newcastle try to play out from the back and soon recover possession. Kabore links up with Townsend 25 yards from goal, but the ex-Magpie sends a woeful shot high, wide, and almost clears the stand behind the goal!
Luton Town vs Newcastle United
A speculative effort from Brown ricochets back into his path, and Doughty arrives on the outside. The wing-back whips a high, hanging cross towards the far post, but it's over the heads of everyone and goes out for a throw on the opposite touchline.
Luton Town vs Newcastle United
Adebayo drives forward before finding Doughty in support to his left. He crosses back towards the striker in the box, but Lascelles gets across him to head the ball clear.
Luton Town vs Newcastle United
Thunderous applause rings around Kenilworth Road throughout minute number five, as the crowd shows their support for Tom Lockyer, who wears the same shirt number.
Luton Town vs Newcastle United
Brown sets off on a run towards the box and lets fly from 20 yards, but this one's a much more comfortable save for Dubravka and the Magpies' keeper holds the ball!
Luton Town vs Newcastle United
SAVED!!! Bell skips around the outside of Trippier and enters the box before cutting back from the byline. His cross finds Brown, whose first-time shot at the near post is parried away from danger by a sprawling Dubravka!
Luton Town vs Newcastle United
CHANCE!!! Townsend's in-swinging cross bounces awkwardly in the Newcastle box, with Brown just inches away from getting on the end of it and Lascelles forced into an awkward clearance that sends the ball behind for the game's first corner!
Luton Town vs Newcastle United
This is only the second meeting between Luton and Newcastle in any competition this century, with the Magpies winning 3-1 in an FA Cup third-round tie in January 2018.
