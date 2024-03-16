Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
A mazey run from Clark sees Sangare track back. The Luton midfielder goes down in the box, but there's nothing in the shout. The Ivorian recovered well there.
Morris isn't happy. There's been a few fouls on him already here. Could it be that he's being targeted? It makes sense, as he has scored in each of his last three Premier League home games for Luton. He’s been involved in four (three goals, one assist) in his last four at Kenilworth Road, one more than in his first 10 at home in the competition (one goal, two assists).
Free-kick for Forest on the right after Chong fouls Williams. Gibbs-White provides a perfect delivery for his runners. Boly rises high, but his header strays left of the mark. He made that look very easy!
Forest counter well and Gibbs-White slots in Origi nicely. Kaminski comes out on the right side. Origi dinks him, but Kabore easily clears as it trundles towards the net. Close, and just as this commentator was going to say they have yet to get going...
Morris and Boly clash. Clark chases, but Murillo shields the ball out of play. Clark shoves the Brazilian and then Morris and Boly get involved. Well dealt with by the referee as tempers calm down.
Forest are under pressure early here. The home crowd are no-doubt helping to feed the formative confidence. Edwards claimed that his side " need them more than ever" in Friday's press conference. They're certainly going to play a big part in proceedings today.
Barkley fizzes one from the edge once more! Forest are giving him way too much space. It just shaves the right post. Sangare was the man to leave him free. They've got to watch the former Everton man, he's getting closer...
Barkley testing the waters here again. Forest's defence breaks out into a lush clearing for the midfielder, but his shot is straight at Sels.
Luton's build up is intriguing and Barkley manages a low shot from the edge of the box. It's back across Sels from the right-side, but the Belgian gets down well.
Mpanzu is fine and both sides continue to make themselves familiar with the ball.
