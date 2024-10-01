Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Luton Town vs Oxford United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road

Luke Baker
Tuesday 01 October 2024 17:45 BST
Comments
Kenilworth Road, the home of Luton Town
Kenilworth Road, the home of Luton Town (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Oxford United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Luton Town vs Oxford United

Match ends, Luton Town 2, Oxford United 2.

1 October 2024 21:44

Luton Town vs Oxford United

Second Half ends, Luton Town 2, Oxford United 2.

1 October 2024 21:42

Luton Town vs Oxford United

Attempt missed. Siriki Dembélé (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

1 October 2024 21:42

Luton Town vs Oxford United

Reece Burke (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

1 October 2024 21:41

Luton Town vs Oxford United

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

1 October 2024 21:40

Luton Town vs Oxford United

Foul by Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).

1 October 2024 21:40

Luton Town vs Oxford United

Siriki Dembélé (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

1 October 2024 21:40

Luton Town vs Oxford United

Foul by Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United).

1 October 2024 21:38

Luton Town vs Oxford United

Substitution, Oxford United. Sam Long replaces Elliott Moore.

1 October 2024 21:36

Luton Town vs Oxford United

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

1 October 2024 21:35

