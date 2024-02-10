Luton Town vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road
Osborn brings Barkley down from behind and Luton are awarded a free-kick, not too far outside of the Sheffield United penalty area. Barkley has his hands on his hips as he readies himself and he floats it to the back post. Adebayo is there to head it back into the middle, but the Blades are able to clear away from danger. It eventually falls to Clark just outside the box, but his shot is deflected behind for a corner.
Lokonga sends a superb crossfield ball to Ogbene who collects on the right-hand side of the attack. He plays it back towards Barkley who twists and turns before spotting the run of Adebayo beyond the Sheffield United defence. He sends a searching throughball towards the Luton striker, but it's a little too heavy and it goes straight into the hands of Foderingham.
Morris and Doughty link up well on the left-hand side and the latter gets to the byline before attempting to deliver into the box. He drives it into the danger zone, but Foderingham comes out to collect. The Hatters are getting plenty of joy out wide in the early stages of the game, and Sheffield United need to tighten up at the back.
The Hatters are continuing to pressure the opposition goal and they now have a corner. Doughty will take it over on the right-hand side and he sends an inswinging delivery towards the front post, but Hamer can head it clear. The Blades now look to counter-attack as it's spread out wide to McAtee, but Lokonga does superbly to intercept and regain possession for Luton.
Luton will have another chance to fill the box from a free-kick after Lowe upended Ogbene. Barkley is standing over it and he's going to send it into the penalty area. It's whipped into the middle, but Souza is able to head it clear. Luton take a quick throw-in as they keep men forward, but it comes to nothing and Sheffield United force them back towards their own goal.
Yellow Card Mason Anthony Holgate
Luton will now have an opportunity from a free-kick after Doughty was brought down near the byline. The left-back will take and he delivers towards the back post. Osho rises above his marker and attempts to head towards goal, but he can't direct it goalwards and it goes behind for a goal-kick to Sheffield United.
Wilder makes his first change of the game as Norrington-Davies is unable to continue. Lowe will come on in his place.
Norrington-Davies looks like his game could be over already. He's gone down in need of treatment and he's quickly waved over to the bench. He looks in some discomfort and there is activity among the substitutes. Sheffield United may be forced into an early change at Kenilworth Road.
McAtee gets the game under way for Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road!
