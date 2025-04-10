Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United travel to France to face Lyon tonight in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Ruben Amorim’s side cross the Channel hoping to take a step closer to salvaging something from a desperately disappointing season so far, with the Europa League the only thing left to play for over the last few months.

Last week’s draw to Manchester City showed some encouraging attacking signs while highlighting the desperate need for a player to apply the finishing touch upfront, though the Red Devils will be hoping to find that touch against the French side.

Lyon remain one of France’s most famed sides despite falling from grace since a period of winning seven straight Ligue 1 titles between 2002 and 2008, and have a range of attacking talent including Alexandre Lacazette, Rayan Cherki and Georges Mikautadze.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Lyon vs Manchester United?

The match is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday, 10 April at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

What is the team news?

For United, both Kobbie Mainoo and Matthijs de Ligt could return for this match, though it will come too soon for Ayden Heaven. Chido Obi is also unavailable after not being registered.

Mason Mount made a return against City, and he will be hoping to feature alongside Luke Shaw, who was an unused substitute. Joshua Zirkzee will also hope to return to the starting eleven after impressing in recent weeks.

Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, and he’ll likely be replaced by young French talent Cherki. Belgian winger Malick Fofana is also out.

Former United winger Nemanja Matic will likely anchor the midfield for the French side, with former Arsenal man Lacazaette leading the line.

Predicted line-ups

Lyon XI: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Tessmann, Matic; Cherki, Almada, Tolisso; Lacazette.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee.

Odds

Lyon win - 31/20

Draw - 9/4

Man Utd win - 7/4

Prediction

Ruben Amorim’s side will need to improve their finishing while being wary of Lyon’s attacking threat, but United should have enough quality to take a result back to Old Trafford ahead of next week’s second leg.

Lyon 1-1 Manchester United.