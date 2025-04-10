The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Lyon vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture
Everything you need to know about Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg clash
Manchester United travel to France to face Lyon tonight in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.
Ruben Amorim’s side cross the Channel hoping to take a step closer to salvaging something from a desperately disappointing season so far, with the Europa League the only thing left to play for over the last few months.
Last week’s draw to Manchester City showed some encouraging attacking signs while highlighting the desperate need for a player to apply the finishing touch upfront, though the Red Devils will be hoping to find that touch against the French side.
Lyon remain one of France’s most famed sides despite falling from grace since a period of winning seven straight Ligue 1 titles between 2002 and 2008, and have a range of attacking talent including Alexandre Lacazette, Rayan Cherki and Georges Mikautadze.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Lyon vs Manchester United?
The match is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday, 10 April at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
What is the team news?
For United, both Kobbie Mainoo and Matthijs de Ligt could return for this match, though it will come too soon for Ayden Heaven. Chido Obi is also unavailable after not being registered.
Mason Mount made a return against City, and he will be hoping to feature alongside Luke Shaw, who was an unused substitute. Joshua Zirkzee will also hope to return to the starting eleven after impressing in recent weeks.
Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, and he’ll likely be replaced by young French talent Cherki. Belgian winger Malick Fofana is also out.
Former United winger Nemanja Matic will likely anchor the midfield for the French side, with former Arsenal man Lacazaette leading the line.
Predicted line-ups
Lyon XI: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Tessmann, Matic; Cherki, Almada, Tolisso; Lacazette.
Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee.
Odds
Lyon win - 31/20
Draw - 9/4
Man Utd win - 7/4
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Prediction
Ruben Amorim’s side will need to improve their finishing while being wary of Lyon’s attacking threat, but United should have enough quality to take a result back to Old Trafford ahead of next week’s second leg.
Lyon 1-1 Manchester United.
