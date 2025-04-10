Lyon vs Man Utd LIVE: Ruben Amorim’s men head to France for Europa League quarter-final
United are yet to lose in the Europa League this season and are one of the favourites to win the trophy
Manchester United travel to France for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon this evening.
Ruben Amorim’s men are undefeated in European competition this season which is a stark contrast to their domestiv form which has seen them eliminated from both cups and sitting 13th in the Premier League. The Red Devils defeated Real Sociedad 5-2 in the previous round and impressed with a fine performance at Old Trafford which saw them net four goals after they drew away from home.
Lyon, meanwhile, smoked FCSB 7-1 on aggregate and come into the match in strong form despite only being fifth in Ligue 1. They have won six of their last seven matches across all competitions and will be confident of beating a vulnerable United side.
Tonight’s match also has an added bit on tension after a war of words in the build up between United goalkeeper Andre Onana and former United midfidler Nemanja Matic who now features for Lyon.
Follow all the Europa League action with our live blog below:
When is Lyon vs Manchester United?
The match is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday, 10 April at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France.
Lyon vs Man Utd
Manchester United travel to France to face Lyon tonight in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.
Ruben Amorim’s side cross the Channel hoping to take a step closer to salvaging something from a desperately disappointing season so far, with the Europa League the only thing left to play for over the last few months.
Last week’s draw to Manchester City showed some encouraging attacking signs while highlighting the desperate need for a player to apply the finishing touch upfront, though the Red Devils will be hoping to find that touch against the French side.
Lyon remain one of France’s most famed sides despite falling from grace since a period of winning seven straight Ligue 1 titles between 2002 and 2008, and have a range of attacking talent including Alexandre Lacazette, Rayan Cherki and Georges Mikautadze.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Europa League action which sees Manchester United take on Lyon in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.
United have been an incredibly consistent team in Europe this year, which is a stark contrast to their domestic form, and are one of the favourites to win this tournament.
But, their hosts this evening are in good form and will feel confident about defeating a lacklustre United side short on confidence themselves.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
