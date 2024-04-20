Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Lyon vs PSG LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news, line-ups and more today

Lyon are the favourites to progress from this all-French semi-final clash

Chris Wilson
Saturday 20 April 2024 16:08
Lyon play host to their domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain when the two French teams come face-to-face in the first leg of this Women’s Champions League semi-final today.

The sides are meeting for the fourth time at this stage of the competition with Lyon triumphing in each of the previous three two-legged ties. This game will be the 11th time the teams have faced each other in Europe making it the most played fixture in the history of the women’s competition.

Lyon are the overwhelming favourites to progress. Not only have they defeated PSG in those three semi-finals, on their way to lifting the trophy each time, but they are also dominant in the Division 1 Féminine with four wins and a draw from their last five meetings with Paris.

The last time PSG defeated Lyon in 90 minutes came in the 2014 edition of the Champions League though they did win away at Lyon in 2020/21 quarter-final to progress through that tie on away goals.

Follow all the action below

Lyon vs PSG LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Uefa Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg tie between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.

The game begins at 6pm BST, and pits the two leading sides from the Division 1 Feminine against each other.

Chris Wilson20 April 2024 16:07

