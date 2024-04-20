✕ Close Chelsea match-winner Erin Cuthbert sends message to fans after historic result

Lyon play host to their domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain when the two French teams come face-to-face in the first leg of this Women’s Champions League semi-final today.

The sides are meeting for the fourth time at this stage of the competition with Lyon triumphing in each of the previous three two-legged ties. This game will be the 11th time the teams have faced each other in Europe making it the most played fixture in the history of the women’s competition.

Lyon are the overwhelming favourites to progress. Not only have they defeated PSG in those three semi-finals, on their way to lifting the trophy each time, but they are also dominant in the Division 1 Féminine with four wins and a draw from their last five meetings with Paris.

The last time PSG defeated Lyon in 90 minutes came in the 2014 edition of the Champions League though they did win away at Lyon in 2020/21 quarter-final to progress through that tie on away goals.

Follow all the action below