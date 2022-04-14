West Ham’s defeat to Brentford at the weekend all but ended their hopes of finishing in the top four in the Premier League.

But what the loss has done is focus all of their attention on Thursday’s Europa League clash with Lyon as they bid to continue their fine run in the competition.

David Moyes’ side can still qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League. And they have kept those dreams alive by clinging onto a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium last week following Aaron Cresswell’s first half sending off.

Now they need to finish the job on the road as a semi-final tie against Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurt awaits.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second leg.

When and where is it?

The first leg of the quarter-final between West Ham vs Lyon at the Groupama Stadium is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 14 April.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch West Ham vs Lyon on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7:15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Confirmed line-ups

Lyon: Pollersbeck; Gusto, Denayer, Lukeba, Emerson; Ndombele, Mendes; Faivre, Aouar, Ekambi; Dembele

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Lanzini; Antonio

Odds

Lyon - 57/50

Draw - 13/5

West Ham - 13/5

Prediction

West Ham know this is a tough task as they prepare to try and win in France to book their place in the semi-finals. It will be a closely fought contest, but you feel they may just get over the line. 1-1 and West Ham win on penalties.