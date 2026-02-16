Macclesfield vs Brentford: FA Cup Prediction & Tips

Macclesfield vs Brentford tips:

After beating the holders Crystal Palace in the third round, all eyes will be on Moss Rose again on Monday when non-league Macclesfield host Brentford in the FA Cup(kick-off 7:30pm, live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+).

The 2-1 win by Macclesfield over Palace was one of, if not the biggest, shocks the FA Cup has seen, with 117 league places separating the two teams.

But on the day, no one watching would have known about the gulf between the sides as it was the National League North side who were in control from the off.

They were rewarded with another home tie against Premier League opponents, but Brentford are likely to prove tougher opponents as they don’t want to suffer the same fate.

The Bees have also been in excellent form this season and currently sit seventh in the league table, which has been a shock to many who feared they would struggle following the departure of Thomas Frank to Tottenham.

He was replaced by Keith Andrews, whose appointment was a surprise, but he is flourishing, and so are Brentford, while Frank has been sacked, with Spurs currently sitting 16th in the Premier League table.

They go into this one with seven wins in their last 11 matches, including back-to-back wins over Aston Villa and Newcastle, and they held the league leaders Arsenal to a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Since beating Palace, the Silkmen have won five of their last seven games in all competitions and currently sit sixth in the league table and well placed for the end of season play-offs.

They could become the first non-League team in over a century to knock out two top-flight teams in a single season if they can overcome the odds on Monday, and football betting sites are offering 14/1 on another win.

Macclesfield vs Brentford prediction: Bees to learn from Palace’s mistakes

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides, and it will be the first time Brentford have faced a non-league side since 2018-19. On that occasion, they needed a replay to beat Barnet at the fourth- round stage.

This, though, is their first-ever FA Cup match as a top-flight side against a non-League opponent, and they should be buoyed by the fact that only twice has a non-league team knocked out a top-flight one in the fourth round in 26 of 28 ties.

The exceptions are Sunderland against Yeovil in 1948-49 and Norwich against Luton in 2012-13.

The statistics aren’t that good for Andrews’ side, though, in this competition, reaching the fifth round just once in the last 19 seasons, and that was back in 2018/19 when they were beaten 4-1 at Swansea.

They beat Sheffield Wednesday to set up this tie, which Monday’s opponents have beaten Atherton LR, Stamford AFC, AFC Totton, Slough Town and Palace to get this far.

We know John Rooney’s side will give it their all again on Monday, but this could be just a step too far. But if Brentford are not at the races, they will be punished, as Oliver Glasner’s side were five weeks ago.

Macclesfield vs Brentford prediction 1: BTTS and Brentford to win - 9/5 Ladbrokes

Macclesfield vs Brentford betting: Thiago to settle the nerves

Igor Thiago has been in outstanding form for Brentford so far this season, with 18 goals in 27 games in all competitions.

Following the summer departures of Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, many wondered where the goals would come from, but Thiago, who joined for £30m in July 2024, has certainly stepped up.

He made just eight appearances last season without scoring, but opened his account in the opening game of the season, a 3-1 defeat away at Nottingham Forest.

He has scored two or more five times so far this season, and even bagged a hat-trick against Everton in January, and betting sites are offering 11/4 on him scoring more than one or 8/15 to score at any time.

Macclesfield vs Brentford prediction 2: Thiago to score two or more - 11/4 Bet365

Macclesfield vs Brentford team news:

Macclesfield: Brandon Lee and Danny Elliott will miss out with long-term injuries, whilst Justin Johnson remains a doubt.

Brentford: Kevin Schade will miss the match as he sits out the third match of a three-match ban, while Josh Dasilva (knee) is out injured, along with Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo, who will both miss the rest of the campaign due to ACL injuries.

