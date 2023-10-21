Mainz 05 vs Bayern München LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from MEWA ARENA
Follow live coverage as Mainz 05 face Bayern München in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danny da Costa with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Danny da Costa.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Konrad Laimer (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (FC Bayern München).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sepp van den Berg.
Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Karim Onisiwo tries a through ball, but Brajan Gruda is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Aymen Barkok (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Richter with a cross following a corner.
