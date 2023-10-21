Jump to content

Liveupdated1697912823

Mainz 05 vs Bayern München LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from MEWA ARENA

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 16:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Mainz 05 face Bayern München in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697912770

Mainz 05 vs Bayern München

Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, FC Bayern München 3.

21 October 2023 19:26
1697912750

Mainz 05 vs Bayern München

Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, FC Bayern München 3.

21 October 2023 19:25
1697912715

Mainz 05 vs Bayern München

Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danny da Costa with a cross.

21 October 2023 19:25
1697912549

Mainz 05 vs Bayern München

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Danny da Costa.

21 October 2023 19:22
1697912528

Mainz 05 vs Bayern München

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 October 2023 19:22
1697912487

Mainz 05 vs Bayern München

Konrad Laimer (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

21 October 2023 19:21
1697912477

Mainz 05 vs Bayern München

Foul by Konrad Laimer (FC Bayern München).

21 October 2023 19:21
1697912436

Mainz 05 vs Bayern München

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sepp van den Berg.

21 October 2023 19:20
1697912399

Mainz 05 vs Bayern München

Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Karim Onisiwo tries a through ball, but Brajan Gruda is caught offside.

21 October 2023 19:19
1697912360

Mainz 05 vs Bayern München

Attempt missed. Aymen Barkok (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Richter with a cross following a corner.

21 October 2023 19:19

