Man City vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates and team news ahead of Premier League title decider
Pep Guardiola’s side take on Mikel Arteta’s league leaders in a pivotal match in the title race
Manchester City host Arsenal in a Premier League title decider this evening at the Etihad Stadium.
The champions trail the Gunners by five points, but Pep Guardiola’s side have two games in hand, which means both teams still control their own destiny in the title race.
More importance has been put on tonight’s result for Arsenal after recent draws against West Ham and Southampton. The Gunners now need to defeat City to ensure they hold on to top spot as anything less could see them overtaken by their title rivals.
City, meanwhile, kept their pursuit of a treble alive with a dominant FA Cup semi final win over Sheffield United at the weekend. They are used to playing important matches consecutively and will return to league action full of confidence this evening.
Follow along as Manchester City host Arsenal in the Premier League:
Man City vs Arsenal
Arsenal have lost 11 consecutive top-flight games to Manchester City, their longest losing streak versus any opponent in the club’s league history.
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s City side have won all six Premier League home matches against Arsenal by an aggregate score of 17-3.
It seems as though this should be a one-sided affair but with the Premier League title at stake Arsenal will come out all guns blazing at the Etihad tonight.
Can Arsenal make do without Saliba and Xhaka?
William Saliba is out of tonight’s crunch match against Manchester City as he continues to recover from a back problem. He joins long-term absentees Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu on the sidelines.
There are also doubts over midfielder Granit Xhaka who missed Friday’s match against Southampton with illness.
On paper Saliba’s absence doesn’t look too concerning as Mikel Arteta has a ready made replacement in Rob Holding. However, Saliba has been composed and calm in the back line creating a formidable partnership with Gabriel this season.
Perhaps more worrying would be the absence of Granit Xhaka. Alongside Thomas Partey in midfield Xhaka is a controlling presence able to work the transitions well and break up play.
Fabio Vieira, who would likely fill in for him, hasn’t developed the same aura and could come unstuck against City’s heavy hitters like Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne.
Bayern Munich victory was a confidence boost for City
Dias went on to explain that Man City’s recent run of form, which saw them defeat Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, has filled the group with confidence that they can go on to achieve something special this year.
“If you play well, you keep winning and you keep performing, especially when you face Bayern Munich and you are able to beat them, I think for the team, for everyone, it is a big boost for the confidence,” he said.
“It definitely helps you accumulate that good energy. But in the end, you always need to remember that the challenge is gone, it’s done, it’s been great, but you have another one in just three days.
“That is the biggest challenge. Also, throughout the season as it is the life that we live, but especially in this moment as it is all finals.”
‘Every game is a final’ says Dias
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias says his team’s mentality will be that of a playing in a final as they chase three major trophies in the remaining weeks of the 2022/23 season.
“I think we have been on form in the right time for a long time now,” said Dias. “It is that time of year and every game you are either in or out with Champions League elimination rounds and also the way it goes in the Premier League.
“We have been fighting finals for a long time now and it will keep being the same until the end. It comes from ambition - ambition for us all. Ambition is one of our best characteristics.
“We are all very ambitious and when this time comes, no one hides - everyone shows up and does their best to be there for the team.”
Preview: Man City vs Arsenal
It is a word Mikel Arteta has now used in public, but only to emphasise what he has been saying to his Arsenal players behind the training ground fences.
“Perfection.”
To beat this Manchester City, Arteta has asserted to his squad, Arsenal have to be perfect in everything they do. That’s no exaggeration for motivation. He means it about every step, every run, every pass. It might be asking a lot given Arsenal’s last three games, but this is what they have been building towards for months.
Pep Guardiola’s ultra-focused players have been playing to these demands for much longer. That’s despite the Catalan on Tuesday insisting “perfection doesn’t exist in football”. That’s saying something given he has presided over a 100-point season, a 98-point season and a domestic treble, all before currently going for the grandest treble of all.
These are now the levels, after 15 years of the Abu Dhabi project. If City win seven of their remaining eight games, which seems a fair expectation, that will be 91 points. Arsenal would require 92.
As daunting as that is for a club who haven’t come within even 10 points of that in over a decade, and have clearly been feeling some of the expectation, there is that unmistakable air around Arsenal’s Colney base. This is what it’s all about. This is what has been denied Arsenal for too long, that gripping tension that is actually one of the great attractions of the game.
Read Miguel Delaney’s big match preview, here
Arsenal require ‘perfection’ to beat Man City – the Premier League needs it too
The stakes have never been higher as Arsenal head to Manchester City in a season-defining Premier League title battle, writes Miguel Delaney
Man City vs Arsenal odds and prediction
Manchester City win 3/5
Draw 18/5
Arsenal win 5/1
Prediction
Manchester City should have enough forward firepower to exploit Arsenal’s defensive vulnerabilities. Manchester City 3-2 Arsenal
Man City vs Arsenal: Early team news
Nathan Ake missed Manchester City’s progression to the FA Cup final and is a doubt for this crucial league fixture. Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Ruben Dias, Rodri and John Stones are likely to return to the starting side after being afforded a rest against Sheffield United.
Arsenal have suffered a further blow with William Saliba not expected to be ready to feature after injury. Granit Xhaka could return after illness.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.
When is Man City vs Arsenal and how can I watch?
Manchester City vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 April at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.
Man City vs Arsenal
