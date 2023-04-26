✕ Close Pep - City 'cannot deny' importance of Arsenal game

Manchester City host Arsenal in a Premier League title decider this evening at the Etihad Stadium.

The champions trail the Gunners by five points, but Pep Guardiola’s side have two games in hand, which means both teams still control their own destiny in the title race.

More importance has been put on tonight’s result for Arsenal after recent draws against West Ham and Southampton. The Gunners now need to defeat City to ensure they hold on to top spot as anything less could see them overtaken by their title rivals.

City, meanwhile, kept their pursuit of a treble alive with a dominant FA Cup semi final win over Sheffield United at the weekend. They are used to playing important matches consecutively and will return to league action full of confidence this evening.

Follow along as Manchester City host Arsenal in the Premier League: