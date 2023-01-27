Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal will look to improve their woeful recent record against Manchester City when Mikel Areta’s side face Pep Guardiola team in the FA Cup tonight.

Arsenal have lost their last six matches at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions, and it’s been eight years since the Gunners last beat Manchester City away from home.

But Arsenal have taken great strides under Arteta this season and lead Guardiola’s side by five points in the title race.

Ahead of the crucial double-header against defending champions City, tonight’s clash in the FA Cup could serve as a preview of the battles that may define the title race.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Man City vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday 27 January at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

How can I watch Man City vs Arsenal?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm, as well as online on the ITV X platform.

What is the team news?

Stefan Ortega could deputise in goal for Manchester City, while Phil Foden is a doubt due to a foot injury. City should have a fully-fit squad elsewhere.

Arsenal are still without Gabriel Jesus, who will be unable to face his former team due to injury. Cedric Soares, Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny are also out. Takehiro Tomiyasi and new signing Leandro Trossard could start if Arteta decides to make changes.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasi, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard

Odds

Man City: 5/6

Draw: 16/5

Arsenal: 33/10

Prediction

Man City will have the advantage if Guardiola and Arteta make changes, as the Premier League champions have the edge over the challengers in terms of squad depth. Arteta may also want to wait until the Premier League clashes to reveal his true tactical hand, which should also offer City the advantage. Man City 2-1 Arsenal