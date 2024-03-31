Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City host Arsenal in one of the biggest games of the season so far and in a key clash in the Premier League title race.

It’s been 20 years since Arsenal last won the league and last season’s title challenge under Mikel Arteta unravelled in the spring following a 4-1 defeat at the Etihad, as Pep Guardiola’s side went on do the treble.

Arsenal have lost their last eight visits to Manchester City but start the weekend at the top of the table, two points clear of the champions, and with more belief than ever before that they can come away with a result.

The Gunners won the reverse fixture at the Emirates earlier this season, are on a run of eight wins in a row in the Premier League and Arteta believes victory at the Etihad would be a “massive boost” to their chances of beating both City and Liverpool to the title.

But City have been here before and know they can deliver another crushing blow to Arsenal’s hopes if they extend their eight-year home winning record against the Gunners.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the potential Premier League title decider, while you can get all the latest odds on Manchester City vs Arsenal, here:

When is Manchester City vs Arsenal?

The match will kick-off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 31 March at the Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream?

Man City vs Arsenal will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following Liverpool’s clash with Brighton in what is another key clash in the title race.

What is the team news?

Kyle Walker and John Stones have been ruled out after picking up injuries while playing for England last week. Ederson could return after Pep Guardiola confirmed he was doing “much better”, while Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish were also back in training after missing out on the international break. Manuel Akanji should be available despite picking up a knock with Switzerland.

Mikel Arteta revealed Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes had a “chance” of being available to face City, but said all three players would have to be assessed on Saturday ahead of the game.

Saka withdrew from the England squad due to a hamstring problem while Martinelli and Gabriel were not called up by Brazil due to a foot issue and Achilles injury respectively.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Odds

Manchester City: 20/21

Draw: 11/4

Arsenal: 17/6

Prediction

A close game finishes as a draw that is a boost to Arsenal’s title hopes, but means Liverpool finish as the real winner. Manchester City 1-1 Arsenal