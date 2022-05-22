Close Pep's farewell to Fernandinho

Manchester City will win the Premier League title if they beat Aston Villa at home on the final day of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s team have been pushed to the end by Liverpool but come into the final day of the campaign with the destination of the trophy firmly in their hands but last weekend’s 2-2 draw at West Ham means they have no margin for error. If they beat Villa, they will claim their fourth title in five seasons but fail to do so and a Liverpool win at Wolves would see the Reds snatch the trophy from their grasp.

Villans manager Steven Gerrard will be out to spoil the party at the Etihad - aiding the team he captained as a player for many years in the process - and said in the build-up to the game: “If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic, but my priority is to try and get points for Aston Villa.”

