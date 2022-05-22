Manchester City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as title decided today
Manchester City will win the Premier League title if they beat Aston Villa at home on the final day of the season.
Pep Guardiola’s team have been pushed to the end by Liverpool but come into the final day of the campaign with the destination of the trophy firmly in their hands but last weekend’s 2-2 draw at West Ham means they have no margin for error. If they beat Villa, they will claim their fourth title in five seasons but fail to do so and a Liverpool win at Wolves would see the Reds snatch the trophy from their grasp.
Villans manager Steven Gerrard will be out to spoil the party at the Etihad - aiding the team he captained as a player for many years in the process - and said in the build-up to the game: “If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic, but my priority is to try and get points for Aston Villa.”
Follow all the action from a crunch Man City vs Aston Villa clash below:
Early team news for Liverpool vs Wolves
Liverpool could be without injured trio Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful they can all be included in the matchday squad.
Joe Gomez was forced off at Southampton on Tuesday his injury doesn’t seem serious enough to keep him out of the game.
For Wolves, goalkeeper Jose Sa - who was rested against Norwich - should return to the starting XI but defenders Max Kilman, Romain Saiss and Nelson Semedo all remain sidelined.
Klopp ‘excited’ for final day drama
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, says that his spell in charge of the Reds is the most exciting time of his career and the German is prepared for two ‘massive’ finals to end the season.
He is of course talking about the Champions League final where Liverpool face Real Madrid next weekend but also today’s last Premier League fixture against Wolves. Liverpool have to win to give themselves an outside chance of winning the Premier League title and hope that Aston Villa take points off Man City.
“Yes, it’s the most exciting, definitely, being where we are, seeing how good the boys are and seeing the steps we make and then two games to go - it’s only one now I know - but two games to go is unbelievable.” said Klopp,
“It feels like five minutes ago it was seven games, that’s how it is. It’s just like this; bam and here we go.
“Two finals, now really, two finals. We played finals since ages, but now really two finals. It’s massive, it’s absolutely massive and, yes, it’s the most exciting time of my career.”
Early team news for Man City vs Aston Villa
Manchester City’s John Stones and Kyle Walker have both returned to training after injuries and it remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola will risk them for today’s crucial fixture. Otherwise City have an unchanged squad to the one that faced West Ham last time out.
Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey could feature after missing four games with an ankle injury. Former Liverpool players Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho are in contention to start after coming off the bench against Burnley last Thursday.
‘We know what we have to do."
Pep Guardiola is trying to win his ninth major trophy since taking charge of Manchester City and will win the Premier League title for a fourth time in five years if his team defeat Aston Villa this afternoon.
Speaking ahead of today’s final matches the City boss was keen to play down the dramatic nature of the final day saying
“We know what we have to do. I said to the players: ‘It’s just a game, don’t think of the consequences.’ We do what we have to do to beat Aston Villa.
“Two similar games never existed - it’s nice to have a chance to win at home. It’s different, we are different people. It’s important to win but we cannot control everything.
“If we are better, we are going to win. It is just a football game, we are not going to do something different.”
‘We need to carry a threat’ says Gerrard
Aston Villa boss, Steven Gerrard, believes his team are capable of causing problems against Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s men attempt to win the Premier League title.
“Against a lot of the top teams, we have done well.” said Gerrard, “It took a penalty for Liverpool to beat us at Anfield; we took City to the death with pressure.
“We could have nicked a point there. We need everyone to be all in, in terms of organisation and what we give to the game.
“But at the same time, we are not just going to wait and show no ambition. We need to carry a threat in this game.”
If Aston Villa restrict City to a draw or worse this afternoon then Liverpool will have the chance to take the trophy provided that they defeat Wolves at Anfield.
Salah or no Salah?
Mohamed Salah picked up a calf injury during the FA Cup victory over Chelsea and missed Liverpool’s win over Southampton, but Jurgen Klopp says he is in contention to be involved today. Will Salah play, with the Premier League trophy as well as the Golden Boot on the line, or will be he wrapped up in cotton wool for the Champions League final in six days’ time?
My money is on a chunky substitute appereance to get some minutes in the legs.
