Manchester City can win the Premier League and beat Liverpool to the title on the final day of the season today.

Pep Guardiola’s side host Aston Villa and regardless of Liverpool’s result against Wolves at Anfield, City will retain the title with a victory.

In a twist of fate, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will be out to stop City and deliver the title to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Aston Villa manager will give the Reds a chance if they take points at the Etihad and said: “If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic, but my priority is to try and get points for Aston Villa.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final day of the season.

When is Manchester City vs Aston Villa?

The match will kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 2:30pm.

Team news

Kyle Walker and John Stones could return for City after being side-lined due to injury, but Ruben Dias remains out.

Aston Villa will look to bring Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings back into the side. Ezri Konsa and Kortney Haus are out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchestester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Mahrez

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins

Odds

Manchester City: 1/6

Draw: 7/1

Aston Villa: 16/1

Prediction

While there are sure to be a few nervy moments, it would take something special from Aston Villa to stop Manchester City from storming to the title. Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa