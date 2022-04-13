Manchester City travel to Spain to face Atlético Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League tomorrow looking to build on their first leg advantage.

Pep Guardiola’s side played out a fascinating 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Kevin De Bruyne’s single strike was the difference in Manchester last Tuesday and gives the English Champions a 1-0 aggregate lead to take into the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow night.

Awaiting the winner of the quarter-final tie is either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals on 27 April.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 13 April.

How can I watch it?

The Champions League quarter-final second leg will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Team news

Rangers will be without star striker Alfredo Morelos Jesus, who is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Pep Guardiola will also be without defender Ruben Dias who is still missing with a hamstring problem and teenager Cole Palmer won’t be ready to return from an ankle injury. Kyle Walker will hope to come back into the European starting line-up after serving his European ban.

The home side will welcome back Yannick Carrasco back to the fold after suspension kept him out of the first-leg defeat. Atlético boss Diego Simeone remains without key defender

Jose Gimenez who is ruled out with a calf issue. Joao Felix is expected to return to the starting 11 after being benched for the 1-0 defeat to Mallorca on Saturday.

Prediction

Atlético will need to adopt a more expansive style of play this week if they’re going to progress to the semi-finals. Such an approach will leave Atlético’s defensive open and vulnerable to City’s attacking options, the task made bigger with the absence of Gimenez. Pep Guardiola’s side should just have enough despite their hectic schedule. Atlético Madrid 1-2 Manchester City.