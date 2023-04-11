✕ Close ‘Remarkable’ Erling Haaland continues to impress Guardiola as he closes in on scoring record

Manchester City welcome Bayern Munich to the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tonight.

After a convincing weekend win in the Premier league, Pep Guardiola’s side return to continental competition looking to put one foot in the semi-finals with a strong first leg at home.

While Arsenal’s dropped points at Anfield will give Guardiola renewed hope his team can haul in the Premier League leaders, the Spanish manager will also know that this year represents a fine opportunity to secure the European crown that still eludes the club.

To do that, though, they will have to get beyond a Bayern Munich side energised under Thomas Tuchel, who guided Chelsea to Champions League final victory in 2021 against Manchester City.

Follow coverage of the quarter-final first leg with our live blog, below: