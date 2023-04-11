Man City vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League team news and lineups from quarter-final
Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel go head to head once more in the first leg of the quarter-final
Manchester City welcome Bayern Munich to the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tonight.
After a convincing weekend win in the Premier league, Pep Guardiola’s side return to continental competition looking to put one foot in the semi-finals with a strong first leg at home.
While Arsenal’s dropped points at Anfield will give Guardiola renewed hope his team can haul in the Premier League leaders, the Spanish manager will also know that this year represents a fine opportunity to secure the European crown that still eludes the club.
To do that, though, they will have to get beyond a Bayern Munich side energised under Thomas Tuchel, who guided Chelsea to Champions League final victory in 2021 against Manchester City.
Follow coverage of the quarter-final first leg with our live blog, below:
The teams are here...
Just over half an hour from kick-off
Problems elsewhere for City in Europe
If Erling Haaland scores tonight, he will surpass Mo Salah and Ruud Van Nistelrooy as the highest-scoring Premier League player in a single season in all competitions.
But, as City prepare to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, it is at the other end of the pitch where Pep Guardiola must find a solution if he is to conquer Europe again.
Read Richard Jolly’s preview ahead of kick-off:
Why Erling Haaland still doesn’t solve Man City’s real Champions League weakness
As City prepare to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, it is at the other end of the pitch where Pep Guardiola must find a solution if he is to conquer Europe again
Thomas Tuchel’s thoughts
Thomas Tuchel admits he has had trouble sleeping in the build-up to Bayern Munich’s Champions League tie against Manchester City.
The two sides meet in the first leg of their quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.
Bayern boss Tuchel revealed he was hoping for an early night following his team’s arrival in Manchester but conceded that might not be possible as he mulls over his tactical plans.
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel struggling to sleep before Manchester City clash
The two sides meet in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.
Team News
Just one change for Guardiola’s side as Silva comes in with Mahrez dropping to the bench. All indications suggest that John Stones will continue in his midfield role, in which he has impressed greatly in the last few games.
Bayern, meanwhile, make three changes. Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane drops to the bench and is replaced by Coman on the left flank. Goretzka comes in for Muller in midfield while Upamecano is preferred to Cancelo in defence - will the right-back come on against his parent club?
Team news
The teams are in - here is how both sides line up.
Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan (c); Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland.
Subs: Ortega, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis
Bayern Munich: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka, Musiala; Sane, Gnabry, Coman.
Subs: Stanisic, Müller, Gravenberch, Blind, Schen, Sarr, Tel, Mane, Cancelo, Mazraoui, Ulreich.
Guardiola outlines difficulty of Champions League challenge
Guardiola spent his Sunday watching Spanish compatriot Jon Rahm win his maiden green jacket in the Masters, but used it as an example of the difficulties associated with winning the biggest tournaments.
He said: “Yesterday they played The Masters. Jack Nicklaus, how many Masters or how many great majors he played in his career, in the 30, 40 years as a golfer... 30 years for four majors, how many, 120 or 130? How many won? Eighteen, wow. Eighteen out of 130, he lost more than he won.
“That is sport. In football, in golf, in basketball. Michael Jordan, the best athlete for me, won six NBA titles. How many years did he play? Sixteen. He lost more than won.
“This game, all games, they are so difficult. It’s important to be here and compete well, do our best knowing that tomorrow at nine o’clock we have to be perfect to try to get a good result to go to Germany [for the second leg].
“It’s no more than that; I live my profession in that way, and after that, I lose, I lose. What’s important is we are still there. My biggest compliment we can do as an organisation, as a team, is still we are there.”
Tuchel full of praise for Man City
Speaking ahead of tonight’s match, the Bayern boss lauded the influence that Pep Guardiola has had over Man City since his arrival in 2016.
“I think you can clearly see that there’s six or seven years of Pep in this team, very offensive with and without the ball, extreme high pressing,” Tuchel told reporters at his pre-match news conference.
“I think that Pep proves everywhere that he gives his teams his own touch. I can learn about football by playing against his teams, it makes me a better coach. It’s unique what he’s doing there. They play much more fluently than in recent years.
“It’s the highest level that European football has to offer. They’re showing that in the league too. That makes the task appealing. We have to solve it as a team. Maybe we’ll be a bit of the underdog tomorrow, but we have to have confidence in our abilities.”
Guardiola vs Tuchel
Man City are looking to add a long-overdue Champions League trophy to the cabinet – but in their way on Tuesday night is the man who beat them in the 2021 final. Tuchel and Guardiola first met when Tuchel was a young upstart at Augsburg.
For all that was made about a famous dinner with Pep Guardiola when Thomas Tuchel was a young coach, this great meeting of tactical minds, the German found it changed once he became an equal of the Manchester City manager. Or, more pointedly, when he started to beat him.
Read Miguel Delaney’s preview ahead of tonight’s fixture:
Guardiola and Tuchel meet again in trophy-defining rivalry
Man City are looking to add a long-overdue Champions League trophy to the cabinet – but in their way on Tuesday night is the man who beat them in the 2021 final
Early team news
While we wait for the confirmed starting line-ups, here is what we do know from both side ahead of this first leg.
Manchester City are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns, though Phil Foden remains absent after a recent medical procedure. John Stones could continue in his midfield role after impressing of late.
Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting is Thomas Tuchel’s major absentee, with the manager likely to have to reshuffle his forward line to accommodate for the striker’s absence. Sadio Mane could nominally be named up front in a versatile forward quartet, though the former Liverpool player has been short of form and Serge Gnabry may also be considered.
Man City vs Bayern Munich TV channel, kick-off time, how to stream Champions League tie
Manchester City welcome Bayern Munich to the Etihad Stadium in the quarter finals of the Champions League.
After a convincing weekend win in the league, Pep Guardiola’s side return to continental competition looking to produce a strong home first leg performance.
While Arsenal’s dropped points at Anfield will give Guardiola renewed hope his team can haul in the Premier League leaders, the Spanish manager will also know that this year represents a fine opportunity to secure the European crown that still eludes the club.
To do that, though, they will have to get beyond a Bayern Munich side energised under Thomas Tuchel, who guided Chelsea to Champions League final victory in 2021 - against Manchester City.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Man City vs Bayern Munich TV channel, kick-off time, and how to watch
Man City vs Bayern Munich prediction
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies