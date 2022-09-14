Man City vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund TV channel, team news and how to watch Champions League fixture
Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League tonight as Erling Haaland faces his former side.
The striker has made a sensational start to life at the Etihad, scoring 12 goals in just eight appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.
Haaland’s last goals came as a brace in City’s impressive 4-0 win at Sevilla in their Champions League opener.
Dortmund, who beat Copenhagen 3-0 in their first group stage game last week, were beaten 3-0 by RB Leipzig at the weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 14 September at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.
Team news
Kyle Walker and John Stones remain doubts for Manchester City so Manuel Akanji and Sergio Gomez could again fill in with Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake also out.
Dortmund are set to make changes from Saturday’s defeat to RB Leipzig, Thorgan Hazard and Donyell Malen are among the injury concerns for the visitors.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Gomez; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Borussia Dortmund: Meyer; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Ozcan, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Modeste
Odds
Manchester City: 3/14
Draw: 37/5
Borussia Dortmund: 15/1
Prediction
Borussia Dortmund gave Manchester CIty a decent test in the Champions League quarter-finals two seasons ago - but Erling Haaland has now swapped teams. The striker will likely add to his Champions League record in a comfortable home win. Manchester City 3-0 Borussia Dortmund
