Erling Haaland will look to continue his remarkable record in the Champions League when Manchester City face his old team Borussia Dortmund tonight.

City activated Haaland’s 60m release clause earlier this summer, with the striker scoring 12 goals in his first eight appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Two goals in last week’s 4-0 win at Sevilla also took his record in the Champions League to 25 goals in 20 appearances in the competition, with many of those coming during his spell at Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win over Copenhagen last week but were well beaten by RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 14 September at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

Team news

Kyle Walker and John Stones remain doubts for Manchester City so Manuel Akanji and Sergio Gomez could again fill in with Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake also out.

Dortmund are set to make changes from Saturday’s defeat to RB Leipzig, Thorgan Hazard and Donyell Malen are among the injury concerns for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Gomez; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Borussia Dortmund: Meyer; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Ozcan, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Modeste

Odds

Manchester City: 3/14

Draw: 37/5

Borussia Dortmund: 15/1

Prediction

Borussia Dortmund gave Manchester CIty a decent test in the Champions League quarter-finals two seasons ago - but Erling Haaland has now swapped teams. The striker will likely add to his Champions League record in a comfortable home win. Manchester City 3-0 Borussia Dortmund