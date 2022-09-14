Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City play Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League tonight as Pep Guardiola’s side look to take an important step towards automatic qualification.

If an impressive 4-0 win at Sevilla in their opening match last weekend could be followed up by another victory against Dortmund then City will be in full control of the group.

Dortmund opened their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Copenhagen last week but Edin Terzic’s side were thrashed by RB Leipzig at the weekend.

The contest will of course see Erling Haaland face his former side for the first time since City activated the striker’s 60m release clause this summer.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 14 September at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

Team news

Kyle Walker and John Stones remain doubts for Manchester City so Manuel Akanji and Sergio Gomez could again fill in with Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake also out.

Dortmund are set to make changes from Saturday’s defeat to RB Leipzig, Thorgan Hazard and Donyell Malen are among the injury concerns for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Gomez; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Borussia Dortmund: Meyer; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Ozcan, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Modeste

Odds

Manchester City: 3/14

Draw: 37/5

Borussia Dortmund: 15/1

Prediction

Borussia Dortmund gave Manchester CIty a decent test in the Champions League quarter-finals two seasons ago - but Erling Haaland has now swapped teams. The striker will likely add to his Champions League record in a comfortable home win. Manchester City 3-0 Borussia Dortmund