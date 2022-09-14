Is Man City vs Dortmund on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, line-ups and everything you need to know
Erling Haaland faces Borussia Dortmund for the first time since joining Manchester City this summer as the Champions League continues tonight.
City won the race to sign Haaland from the Bundesliga side and the striker has made a brilliant start by scoring 12 goals in just 8 matches so far.
Haaland scored twice in City’s 4-0 win at Sevilla last week, taking his total to 25 goals in just 20 Champions League appearances.
Many of those goals were scored for Dortmund over two-and-a-half years at the German club prior to City matching his 60m release clause.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 14 September at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.
Team news
Kyle Walker and John Stones remain doubts for Manchester City so Manuel Akanji and Sergio Gomez could again fill in with Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake also out.
Dortmund are set to make changes from Saturday’s defeat to RB Leipzig, Thorgan Hazard and Donyell Malen are among the injury concerns for the visitors.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Gomez; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Borussia Dortmund: Meyer; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Ozcan, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Modeste
Odds
Manchester City: 3/14
Draw: 37/5
Borussia Dortmund: 15/1
Prediction
Borussia Dortmund gave Manchester CIty a decent test in the Champions League quarter-finals two seasons ago - but Erling Haaland has now swapped teams. The striker will likely add to his Champions League record in a comfortable home win. Manchester City 3-0 Borussia Dortmund
