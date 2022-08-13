Jump to content
Man City vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everything you need to know about the match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium this weekend

Sports Staff
Saturday 13 August 2022 09:12
<p>Erland Haaland celebrates his brace in Sunday’s win over West Ham</p>

Erland Haaland celebrates his brace in Sunday’s win over West Ham

(Reuters)

Manchester City’s first match at the Etihad Stadium this season sees Bournemouth visit the champions today. The Cherries got off to the perfect start on their return to the Premier League with victory over Aston Villa last weekend, but the challenge is about to get a whole lot harder as Scott Parker attempts to nullify Pep Guardiola’s sensational team.

Erling Haaland got his City career up and running with two goals at West Ham and Bournemouth must find a way to keep the phenomenal striker quiet on his home debut.

Parker is confident “aggressive” Argentina defender Marcos Senesi can help keep his squad on the front foot in their battle for survival. Experienced goalkeeper Neto has also just arrived from Barcelona and Parker accepts it will take time for players to adapt to their new surroundings.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Man City vs Bournemouth?

The Premier League match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday 13 August.

What is the team news?

Pep Guardiola said on Friday: “We have Kalvin (Phillips) with some niggles, and we have Cole Palmer with a knock in his feet last games. Obviously, he is a doubt tomorrow. The rest is perfect.” Guardiola’s main selection quadaries are Ake vs Stones at centre-back, Bernardo vs Gundogan in midfield and choosing two from Grealish, Mahrez and Foden on the wings.

Bournemouth’s new recruits defender Ryan Fredericks (calf) and midfielder Joe Rothwell (quad) will both have to wait a while longer to get their first taste of Premier League action with the Cherries, while new defender Marcos Senesi may be eased in from the bench. Kieffer Moore could drop to the bench despite scoring against Villa, as Parker looks to sure up midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden.

Bournemouth: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Lerma, Kelly; Zemura, Pearson, Cook, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke.

Odds

Man City 1/10

Draw 27/2

Bournemouth 43/1

First goalscorer: Haaland 2/1.

Prediction

You will not find much longer odds on a Premier League team to win a match all season, and there is good reason for that. City looked in the mood against West Ham on the opening day and the addition of Haaland only increases the liklihood they will rack up goals here. Expect a healthy home win to kickstart their campaign at the Etihad. Man City 4-0 Bournemouth.

