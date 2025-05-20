Is Man City v Bournemouth on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City’s bid to qualify for the Champions League comes down to the final week of the season as they host Bournemouth at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace on Saturday and dropped out of the Premier League’s top five as Chelsea and Aston Villa recorded victories.

City host Bournemouth and then go to Fulham on the final day of the season and will have to pick themselves up from their Wembley disappointment. Defeat in either game would leave their Champions League fate out of their hands.

City will also hope to make it a memorable send off for the departing Kevin De Bruyne, who will be playing at the Etihad for the final time.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Man City vs Bournemouth?

Manchester City will host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday 20 May with kick off at 8pm BST.

How can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 7pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the game live online via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Pep Guardiola did not guarantee that Kevin De Bruyne would start after playing in City’s defeat in the FA Cup final.

Mateo Kovacic is a doubt after picking up a knock but Rico Lewis could be recalled after dropping out of City’s squad. Rodri, John Stones and Nathan Ake remain out.

Bournemouth will be without Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra, Enes Unal, Ryan Christie and Dango Ouattara.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Bernardo, Gundogan; Foden, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland

Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Cook, Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

Odds

Man City to win - 2/5

Draw - 3/1

Bournemouth to win - 5/1

Prediction

Kevin De Bruyne’s final outing at the Etihad Stadium will be a fond farewell despite coming up against a strong Bournemouth side. Man City will put the disappointment of losing the FA Cup final behind them and collect three crucial points in the race to secure Champions League football and keep fate in their own hands ahead of the final gameweek.

Man City 2-0 Bournemouth.