Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sheer volume of English media commitments is one of the many things that has caught Ruben Amorim completely by surprise since taking over at Manchester United.

He has taken his increased workload in good spirits, but his reluctance to fulfil interview after interview, press conference after press conference, is certainly rather palpable.

The answers, like many managers at modern day elite clubs, are worn out by the multitude of TV, radio and written press obligations after matches, leaving signs of weariness.

That is with one exception: When the Portuguese is speaking glowingly about a certain English midfielder, who could make his biggest impression yet as a United player as a forward.

“I really love Mason Mount," Amorim began an impassioned March eulogy, even though, at this point, Mount had started one game under his tutelage. "Because I see him, I know how he suffers and I know he does everything right.

“He eats right, his physical aspect is perfect and he’s trying too much. Maybe he’s thinking too much about everything. He was a European champion.

“He’s a really talented player. And when the player does everything like he does, he will always have the support of everybody here in the club”.

To watch Amorim get so animated about an injury-plagued Mount tells you everything you need to know about what he has seen away from the cameras.

Amorim has not been afraid to call out those not willing to put the work in. He insisted he would rather put his 63-year-old goalkeeper coach on the bench over Marcus Rashford, has withdrawn Alejandro Garnacho from a Manchester derby squad over application issues, all while consistently labelling his current misfiring squad the worst-ever Manchester United team. Or worse.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

open image in gallery Mason Mount celebrates scoring his first against Athletic in the semi-final second leg ( PA Wire )

Mount is often subject to unfair criticism from supporters, frustrated that yet another big-money player has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford.

Last season, even when fit, Mount was the squarest of pegs in a sea of round holes in Erik ten Hag’s system. Despite the Dutchman being the one to bring the then Chelsea midfielder to Manchester, Mount simply had no home in that rigid system, which struggled to accommodate another midfielder in the shape of Bruno Fernandes.

It is a different story now, though, hence the new coach’s penchant for a slice of Mount. As a No. 10 with license to drift wide or inside, Mount can operate in the pockets of space his playing style thrives in, just as he did when forging a burgeoning reputation at Stamford Bridge.

“It has not been easy," Mount said of his injury woes since joining United in 2023 this week. "But I've stayed very focused and always had the end goal in my mind, always felt it would come good, that something will happen and I'll get a moment.

open image in gallery Manchester United beat Athletic Bilbao to reach the Europa League final ( PA Wire )

“I have had many days at Carrington sitting on the treatment bed, when I want to be training. I have been in the stands watching games when I wanted to be playing.

"But that was the circumstances. I gave everything to continue my rehab to try and get back. I have learned a lot from these moments. You really appreciate it more."

Given he is such a likable figure, team-mates readily rally round to offer support upon the latest injury setback, making what has happened to him over the past few seasons so difficult to witness.

open image in gallery Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim discusses tactics with Mason Mount ( EPA )

In anything but a packed field, his three recent goals since making his long-awaited return from injury represent his best form in a United shirt. The 26-year-old’s performance when coming off the bench to rescue United in the semi-final second leg victory over Athletic Bilbao, with Mount’s two sensational finishes belying his lack of game time, alone should earn him a starting spot against Tottenham.

It may take something of a Pep Guardiola madcap last-minute epiphany, but Rasmus Hojlund’s race is run this season, and needs taking out the firing line. Whether Mount, Amad Diallo or Alejandro Garnacho are deployed as a False 9 is no easy decision, but either of those options would provide substantially more threat than a striker who seems to have let a miserable campaign get the better of him.

open image in gallery Manchester United's Mason Mount in training before the Europa League final ( AFP via Getty Images )

Whatever the role, nobody would deserve to line up in this season-defining encounter in the Bay of Biscay than Mount.

His smile after that 45-yard game clincher against Bilbao was brimming with emotion. He still wants this, which is more than can be said for many others around him.

Time for the manager to let everyone else in on what makes Mount so appealing.