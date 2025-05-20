Why Manchester United won’t hold a parade if they win the Europa League
United, who face Tottenham in the Europa League final, would find a parade logistically challenging
Manchester United plan to host a barbecue for players and staff at the club’s training ground if they win the Europa League this week, instead of staging an open bus parade in the city.
According to the Times, United would have little time to stage any celebrations if they defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the final in Bilbao. United will be heading off on the club’s first post-season tour, with friendlies organised in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, straight after the final weekend of the Premier League.
If successful in Bilbao, United plan to celebrate the first trophy under Ruben Amorim with a small event involving players and their families and the club’s training ground before their final game of the Premier League season against Aston Villa on 25 May.
United have not staged an open bus parade since winning their last Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, and there were no such celebrations when they last won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017, or when they lifted either the Carabao Cup or FA Cup under Erik ten Hag.
Newcastle United commemorated the end of their trophy drought with a celebration in the city when they lifted the Carabao Cup this season. Liverpool also plan to mark a second title in 35 years with a parade in the city on Monday 26 May, the day after they lift the title at Anfield.
Tottenham Hotspur would be expected to organise a parade in north London should Ange Postecoglou’s side win the Europa League, which would be the club’s first trophy in 17 years.
Meanwhile, the BBC have reported that Manchester United players will be limited to two free tickets each for the Europa League final, while it has also been reported that staff will not receive free tickets for the match in Bilbao.
