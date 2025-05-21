Tottenham vs Man United LIVE: Europa League final build-up and updates as Amorim confirms injury boost for Bilbao showdown
Spurs face Man United in a huge Europa League final, with both teams hoping to secure silverware and qualify for next season’s Champions League with victory at the San Mames in Bilbao
Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the Europa League final tonight in Bilbao in a game that will elevate or condemn what have been, until this point, dismal campaigns for both clubs.
Both sides have been poor in the Premier League, combining for a staggering 39 defeats to sit 16th and 17th in the table, but both sets of supporters have overcome limited travel options to arrive in the Basque Country ready for their date with destiny.
Ange Postecoglou claimed he “always wins” a trophy in his second year in charge of clubs and has created waves of headlines in the build-up by taking a swipe at a journalist for writing that he was “teetering between hero and clown”. United arrive at the final unbeaten in Europe this term and looking to repeat the glory of 2017 in this competition over the heartache in 2021 when theu fell to Villarreal on penalties in the final.
And United have not beaten Spurs in their last six matches, with three successive losses, but Ruben Amorim’s side can boost hopes of a successful summer transfer window with victory here.
Follow all the latest team news and updates from chief football writer Miguel Delaney in Bilbao, with both managers and players set to speak ahead of Wednesday’s game:
While some rival executives have literally been laughing at this “shambolic” Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, elements of it are by their own design.
The two English sides might have found it much more difficult to get to Bilbao had Juventus and Manchester City dropped down from the Champions League in the way those outside the top 16 used to, but this was one of the subjects discussed in the major negotiations between 2019 and 2021 that ultimately led to the Super League crisis.
The wealthiest clubs wanted more guarantees about qualifying for the Champions League, especially if they endured crisis seasons like United and Spurs have. Insiders insist that one reason they consequently removed the drop into the Europa League was specifically to give such clubs a clearer route back to the top.
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United face off in one of the most highly-anticipated cup finals in modern history with the Europa League on the line Wednesday night in Bilbao.
Spurs and United have lost a combined 39 matches in the Premier League, with Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim under intense pressure to inspire change heading into next season and deliver on the big stage in a ‘shambolic’ final built by Uefa’s design.
With up to 80,000 fans travelling to the Basque Country and encountering a ‘scandalous’ travel situation, history will be made at the San Mames, with a trophy somewhat easing all of the painful months to get to this point.
TNT Sports has confirmed a huge change to its coverage by making the three major men’s European finals available to watch for free, including the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. The match is now available to watch for free, here’s how you can take advantage:
It is the eve of Tottenham Hotspur’s biggest game in six years, and one of the biggest in their history, but you wouldn’t have necessarily thought that from the discussion that dominated the pre-match duties. One scene immediately attracted everyone's attention. There was tension and consequently some theatre.
It lamentably had nothing to do with the actual football, although it has an awful lot to do with one of the stories framing this final: Ange Postecoglou's future and his general approach.
The Spurs manager chose the stage to upbraid a journalist over the use of the word “clown" in an article.
Europa League final: Tottenham Hotspur v Man United
Hello and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the Europa League final, it’s gameday!
The Europa League final is here and Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are now just hours away from a game at the San Mames, Bilbao which will define their seasons and drastically alter plans for the 2025/26 campaign.
After Postecoglou’s rant and vital fitness calls on a number of players ahead of kick-off, drama is guaranteed tonight.
Follow for all the latest updates and build-up from Bilbao with kick-off set for 20:00 BST:
