Rayan Cherki shows superstar potential as Man City breeze into Carabao Cup semi-finals

Take Erling Haaland out of the team and Manchester City still had two of his trademark celebrations. Which, in turn, meant they had a goal to set them on a path to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. If the temptation is to say that Haaland is inimitable, Rayan Cherki delivered his impression of the Norwegian, but more after scoring than in the act of it.

Haaland has many a goal in his repertoire, but probably not the rocket Cherki unleashed from 20 yards, especially as it followed dainty footwork to swerve away from Mikkel Damsgaard. But the tribute was recognisable. First the robot, then the meditative pose. From his vantage point on the bench, Haaland seemed to enjoy it.

In a week in which he dressed up as Santa Claus this week to go out on the streets of Manchester – the Norwegian accent and height meant he fooled few – Cherki showed there are different type of impersonations.

And even at the end of a year when City have spent some £350m on 11 new recruits, there remains a lopsided look to a squad that has a lone senior specialist centre-forward. If it was a way of suggesting Haaland is irreplaceable, as he got a rare rest, City faced Brentford’s back five with a quintet of attacking midfielders, a formation that could be described as 4-2-4-0 and Cherki, whose shirt number – 10 – indicates his preferred position, was often the furthest man forward.

He scored as a quasi-striker. Savinho, very much operating as a winger, struck in more fortunate fashion and Pep Guardiola moved closer to another record. He has been level with Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Brian Clough on four League Cups for the last four years. A fifth could beckon now after a game when Guardiola got his rotation right.

Three weeks ago, he made 10 changes against Bayer Leverkusen, suffered a surprise home defeat and admitted it was too many. This time, there were seven alterations and Cherki, one of the four retained, displayed why he looks a £30m bargain.

open image in gallery Rayan Cherki looked like a £30m bargain against Brentford ( Action Images via Reuters )

The Frenchman has been City’s assist king of late, with four in his last four league outings. That level of creativity underlines why he has been seen as a successor to Kevin De Bruyne. This time, though, he was charged with replacing Haaland.

The logical alternative to the Norwegian, Omar Marmoush, is in Africa. Guardiola had hoped to rest Phil Foden as well but the Englishman was required within 20 minutes when Oscar Bobb limped off. That may explain why Foden, who had a shot parried, was a substitute who was then substituted as teenager Charlie Gray made a late debut.

Guardiola, who cut a frustrated figure for much of the first half, was confident enough to take Foden off as City had doubled their advantage by then. Savinho’s goals are too rare. When Guardiola had just introduced Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes and Josko Gvardiol, he delivered just the second of a season in which he has played 20 games, although it required a sizeable deflection off the sliding Nathan Collins to loop over Hakon Valdimarsson and in.

open image in gallery Savinho scored only his second goal of the season in which he has played 20 games ( Action Images via Reuters )

The goal contained luck but City were deserving winners. There were other opportunities. Cherki dragged a shot just wide while Valdimarsson saved from both the Frenchman and Bobb. City exerted pressure for spells in each half while Brentford largely operated on the defensive.

They could nevertheless wonder if it might have been different, if they could have spent more than 70 minutes facing 10 men. Their threat stemmed mainly from the pace of Kevin Schade and Abdukodir Khusanov was booked for a foul on the German as he chased a long pass; Brentford wanted the punishment to be stronger, arguing it was the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity, but, with no VAR, referee Sam Barrott’s decision stood.

open image in gallery Abdukodir Khusanov was fortunate not to see red early on ( Getty Images )

Thereafter, James Trafford punched away Mathias Jensen’s free kick and saved Vitaly Janelt’s long-range effort. A clean sheet was welcome for the goalkeeper, whose only two previous appearances for City at the Etihad had both brought 2-0 defeats.

It may have helped that Brentford were weakened. Keith Andrews’ six changes included resting Jordan Henderson and Igor Thiago, neither of whom was even on the bench.

Guardiola had more in reserve, with Haaland lingering on the bench if needed. But he has greater resources. And even though the African Cup of Nations deprived City of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marmoush, while Jeremy Doku, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic and Rodri were all injured.

Cherki had been sidelined for the best part of two months earlier in the campaign. But in eight weeks since returning, he has been increasingly impressive. And now, besides midfield creator, he has taken on another role: the scorer when Haaland sits out a game.