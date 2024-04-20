Man City vs Chelsea LIVE: FA Cup semi-final team news, line-ups and more today
The dream of winning back-to-back trebles is over for Manchester City after they were beaten in a Champions League penalty shootout against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Now, Pep Guardiola’s team must focus their efforts on the remaining domestic fixtures as they hunt for silverware this season.
They currently sit top of the Premier League, following both Liverpool and Arsenal dropping points last time out, and are favourites to regain their title while today’s outing sees them target a spot in the FA Cup final. This is the seventh time in eight seasons that City have featured at the semi-final stage though they have only progressed twice from their last six attempts.
Standing in their way this afternoon is Mauricio Pochettino’s surging Chelsea. The Blues have reached three of the last four FA Cup finals (though won none of them) and hammered Everton 6-0 on Monday evening with former City player Cole Palmer scoring four goals. The forward will be crucial to Chelsea’s attempt at defeating their rivals today having already enjoyed success against his old club earlier in the season.
Follow all the action from Wembley below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Manchester City vs Chelsea: Latest build-up
Since losing the League Cup final to Manchester City on penalties, Chelsea have lost six finals in a row at Wembley - although they have won all three of their FA Cup semi-finals during that time.
2020: 3-1 vs Manchester United
2021: 1-0 vs Manchester City
2022: 2-0 vs Crystal Palace
Manchester City vs Chelsea: Latest build-up
Pep Guardiola’s side lost three FA Cup semi-finals in a row between 2020 and 2022 - but they won the FA Cup on both occasions they reahed the final under Guardiola (2019 and 2023).
2019: 1-0 vs Brighton
2020: 0-2 vs Arsenal
2021: 0-1 vs Chelsea
2022: 2-3 vs Liverpool
2023: 3-0 vs Sheffield United
Manchester City vs Chelsea latest build-up
Manchester City and Chelsea both have unwanted records that they’ll want to improve today.
Man City have won just two of their last six FA Cup semi-finals, while Chelsea have just have lost their last six finals at Wembley. Even though today is a semi-final, there is talk of a Wembley curse among the Blues...
Man City vs Chelsea betting tips: FA Cup predictions, odds and free bets
Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea on Saturday has taken on greater significance in their campaign following Wednesday’s Champions League exit (5.15pm, BBC One).
The Cityzens’ defence of their European crown ended abruptly in a 4-3 defeat on penalties to Real Madrid, the two sides having played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their quarter-final showdown at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola’s side had been favourites to lift the trophy for a second straight year, but now those hopes are over, there’s a greater emphasis on their Premier League and FA Cup quests.
Man City vs Chelsea predicted line-ups
Manchester City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri; Foden, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku; Alvarez.
Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.
Chelsea early team news
Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi are available after missing the 6-0 win over Everton, while Christopher Nkunku is back in “partial training”. Chelsea remain without Levi Colwill, Reece James and Wesley Fofana.
Man City early team news
Erling Haaland is a doubt after the striker was unable to continue against Real Madrid, but Kevin De Bruyne is fit after also asking to come off before extra time. Manchester City are not thought to have any major new injury concerns, though workload management will be key after the Real Madrid second leg stretched beyond extra time. Kyle Walker was able to complete the entire game after his hamstring issue, but may be given a chance to recover here.
Is Man City v Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
When is Manchester City vs Chelsea?
Manchester City vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 5.15pm BST on Saturday 20 April at Wembley Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4.45pm. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Manchester City continue their chase of a second consecutive FA Cup crown as they take on Chelsea at Wembley.
The semi-final clash comes hot on the heels of Manchester City’s Champions League exit on penalties to Real Madrid.
It means there will be no repeat treble, but their chances of twin trophies were boosted by league slip-ups for both Arsenal and Liverpool last weekend.
Chelsea, though, will have designs on silverware of their own as they bid to make a strong finish to a mixed first campaign under Mauricio Pochettino.
