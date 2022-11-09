Jump to content

Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup third-round tie

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 09 November 2022 07:12
Comments
'A perfect storm' - Potter urges Chelsea to improve after Arsenal defeat

The pressure is growing on Graham Potter as Chelsea face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round tonight, which could also see Raheem Sterling face his former side for the first time.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge made it four Premier League games in a row without a win for Chelsea under Potter, as attention returns to the domestic cup competitions.

With just one Premier League match left to play before the break for the Qatar World Cup, both Pep Guardiola and Potter may look to make changes after a hectic recent schedule.

But there will also be pressure on the Chelsea manager to get a result against a City side who have lifted the Carabao Cup in five of the last seven seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 9 November at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Kalvin Phillips could return to Manchester City’s bench for the first time since recovering from shoulder surgery. Kyle Walker is also out while Joao Cancelo is suspended following his red card against Fulham. Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer may get opportunities to impress, while Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland may be rested.

Chelsea will be without Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante and Kepa. Jorginho and Carney Chukwuemeka are doubts. Raheem Sterling could feature against City for the first time since joining Chelsea in the summer.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Laporte, Gomez; Palmer, Gundogan, Foden; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpiliceuta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Zakaria, Kovacic, Gallagher; Sterling, Broja, Pulisic

Odds

Manchester City: 1/2

Draw: 50/13

Chelsea: 6/1

