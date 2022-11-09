Is Man City vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup third-round tie
Manchester City host Chelsea tonight in the biggest match of the Carabao Cup third round, which may see Raheem Sterling face his former side for the first time.
City have lifted the Carabao Cup in five of the last seven seasons while Chelsea were defeated by Liverpool in last year’s final.
The tournament will also offer Graham Potter a first opportunity to win silverware as Chelsea manager.
But Potter is also facing some early pressure after a run of four matches without a win in the Premier League, following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Manchester City vs Chelsea?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 9 November at the Etihad Stadium.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Kalvin Phillips could return to Manchester City’s bench for the first time since recovering from shoulder surgery. Kyle Walker is also out while Joao Cancelo is suspended following his red card against Fulham. Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer may get opportunities to impress, while Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland may be rested.
Chelsea will be without Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante and Kepa. Jorginho and Carney Chukwuemeka are doubts. Raheem Sterling could feature against City for the first time since joining Chelsea in the summer.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester City: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Laporte, Gomez; Palmer, Gundogan, Foden; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpiliceuta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Zakaria, Kovacic, Gallagher; Sterling, Broja, Pulisic
Odds
Manchester City: 1/2
Draw: 50/13
Chelsea: 6/1
