Man City vs FC Copenhagen live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Group G fixture
After thrashing rivals Manchester United in the Premier League, Manchester City return to European action looking to continue their strong scoring form.
FC Copenhagen travel to the Etihad Stadium hoping to prevent Pep Guardiola’s side from continuing a perfect start to their Champions League campaign.
The Danish capital club were also weekend winners, with Lukas Lerager’s late goal earning a much needed three points against AGF.
But Jacob Neestrup’s squad are yet to reproduce the form that saw them finish top of both the regular season and play-off tables in the Superliga last year and could face a long, tough night against a side again likely to contend for continental success this year.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When and where is it?
Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen is set to begin at 8pm BST on Wednesday 5 October at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Team News
Pep Guardiola suggested on match eve that Rodri could return to the Manchester City squad after missing the derby win against Manchester United if he came through training. Kyle Walker, however, is not likely to be available after being forced off in the first half of that 6-3 victory. Walker’s England teammates Kalvin Phillips and John Stones are both currently sidelined by injury. There could be a temptation to rest Erling Haaland after another Premier League hat-trick.
FC Copenhagen suffered a significant blow with captain Zeca set to miss the rest of the season after tearing ligaments in his knee. Similarly, promising Nigerian winger Akinkunmi Amoo will be a long-term absentee after suffering a serious knee injury, while neither Rasmus Falk nor Nicolai Boilesen have travelled with Jacob Neestrup’s squad.
Predicted lineups
Manchester City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gómez; De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden
FC Copenhagen: Ryan; Kristiansen, Khocholav, Vavro, Diks; Jóhannesson, Lerager, Stamenic; Daramy, Conelius, Claesson.
Odds
Manchester City win 1/14
Draw 17/1
FC Copenhagen win 49/1
Prediction
Manchester City still look in formidable scoring form - that could lead to a tough evening for their Danish visitors. Manchester City 5-1 FC Copenhagen
