Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Man City vs FC Copenhagen live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Group G fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 05 October 2022 11:09
Comments
<p>Manchester City are top of their Champions League group </p>

Manchester City are top of their Champions League group

(Getty Images)

After thrashing rivals Manchester United in the Premier League, Manchester City return to European action looking to continue their strong scoring form.

FC Copenhagen travel to the Etihad Stadium hoping to prevent Pep Guardiola’s side from continuing a perfect start to their Champions League campaign.

The Danish capital club were also weekend winners, with Lukas Lerager’s late goal earning a much needed three points against AGF.

But Jacob Neestrup’s squad are yet to reproduce the form that saw them finish top of both the regular season and play-off tables in the Superliga last year and could face a long, tough night against a side again likely to contend for continental success this year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Recommended

When and where is it?

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen is set to begin at 8pm BST on Wednesday 5 October at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Pep Guardiola suggested on match eve that Rodri could return to the Manchester City squad after missing the derby win against Manchester United if he came through training. Kyle Walker, however, is not likely to be available after being forced off in the first half of that 6-3 victory. Walker’s England teammates Kalvin Phillips and John Stones are both currently sidelined by injury. There could be a temptation to rest Erling Haaland after another Premier League hat-trick.

FC Copenhagen suffered a significant blow with captain Zeca set to miss the rest of the season after tearing ligaments in his knee. Similarly, promising Nigerian winger Akinkunmi Amoo will be a long-term absentee after suffering a serious knee injury, while neither Rasmus Falk nor Nicolai Boilesen have travelled with Jacob Neestrup’s squad.

Predicted lineups

Manchester City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gómez; De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden

FC Copenhagen: Ryan; Kristiansen, Khocholav, Vavro, Diks; Jóhannesson, Lerager, Stamenic; Daramy, Conelius, Claesson.

Odds

Manchester City win 1/14

Draw 17/1

FC Copenhagen win 49/1

Recommended

Prediction

Manchester City still look in formidable scoring form - that could lead to a tough evening for their Danish visitors. Manchester City 5-1 FC Copenhagen

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in