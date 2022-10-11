Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pep Guardiola leads Manchester City to Copenhagen as the Premier League champions prepare to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Victory over the Danish side will be enough to confirm a finish inside the top two with Borussia Dortmund taking on Sevilla, who have just one point from the first three match days.

Erling Haaland will hope to extend his prolific streak in front of goal and defend his place as the front-runner for the golden boot in Europe’s top competition after hitting five goals already.

City will have one eye on Sunday’s clash with Liverpool in the Premier League, but victory at Parken Stadium will provide respite in the closing weeks of an intense schedule leading up to the World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is Copenhagen vs Man City?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Tuesday 11 October at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting from 5pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Akinkunmi Amoo and Zeca miss out again through injury, but the hosts will welcome back Kevin Diks and Victor Kristiansen. The Danish side are waiting on the fitness of Mamoudou Karamoko.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain out, with John Stones likely to sit this one out due to a hamstring problem.

If Guardiola rotates ahead of Liverpool on Sunday, expect to see Jack Grealish, Sergio Gomez and Ilkay Gundogan start.

Predicted line-ups

Copenhagen XI: Grabara; Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Kristiansen; Stamenic, Lerager, Claesson; Johannesson, Karamoko, Daramy

Man City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Grealish, Haaland, Foden

Odds

Copenhagen: 22/1

Draw: 17/2

Man City: 1/10

Prediction

City ease to victory here and that man Erling Haaland continues his scoring streak. 0-3.