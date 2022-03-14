Manchester City will look to reopen their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they visit Crystal Palace tonight.

Liverpool’s win over Brighton on Saturday once again saw Jurgen Klopp’s side hand the pressure over to the Premier League leaders as the title race heats up.

With the Reds facing Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday, it is now City’s turn to respond on what could be a tough test at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace recorded a 2-0 win over City at the Etihad earlier this season after Aymeric Laporte’s red card and the Eagles are unbeaten in four games.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester City?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Monday 14 April.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Joao Cancelo is a doubt for Manchester City after missing their midweek draw with Sporting Lisbon due to illness. Ruben Dias remains out while Nathan Ake is also an injury doubt.

Crystal Palace are likely to be without Joel Ward and James MacArthur but Patrick Viera could name an unchanged team from last weekend’s win over Wolves.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher; Olise, Mateta, Zaha

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Grealish, Foden, Mahrez

Odds

Crystal Palace: 10/1

Draw: 17/4

Manchester City: 3/10

Prediction

This has the makings of a potentially awkward trip for Manchester City, even their record against Palace and the difficulty of visiting Selhurst Park on a Monday night are set to be overstated. If Guardiola’s side perform there’s nothing to suggest why they shouldn’t be able to secure a comfortable win. Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City