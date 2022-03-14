Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League tonight as the race for the title heats up.

Liverpool’s win over Brighton on Saturday saw City’s lead at the top once again cut to three points but with the Reds facing Arsenal on Wednesday, it is the turn of Pep Guardiola’s side to try to hand the pressure back to their title rivals.

Crystal Palace have been somewhat of a bogey team for City in recent years and the Eagles have won two of their last seven meetings - including a 2-0 win at the Etihad earlier this season.

The Premier League leaders thrashed rivals Manchester United last weekend and they will look to go a winning run ahead of what could be a pivotal meeting with Liverpool in early April.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester City?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Monday 14 April.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Joao Cancelo is a doubt for Manchester City after missing their midweek draw with Sporting Lisbon due to illness. Ruben Dias remains out while Nathan Ake is also an injury doubt.

Crystal Palace are likely to be without Joel Ward and James MacArthur but Patrick Viera could name an unchanged team from last weekend’s win over Wolves.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher; Olise, Mateta, Zaha

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Grealish, Foden, Mahrez

Odds

Crystal Palace: 10/1

Draw: 17/4

Manchester City: 3/10

Prediction

This has the makings of a potentially awkward trip for Manchester City, even their record against Palace and the difficulty of visiting Selhurst Park on a Monday night are set to be overstated. If Guardiola’s side perform there’s nothing to suggest why they shouldn’t be able to secure a comfortable win. Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City