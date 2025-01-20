Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City are considering re-signing Douglas Luiz from Juventus as they look to the Brazil midfielder to cover for the absence of the injured Rodri.

Douglas Luiz is on City’s January shortlist, though it is far from certain that they will bring in a midfielder during a busy month in the transfer window.

City, who have ruled out moves this month for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, are only interested in a loan move for the former Aston Villa midfielder, with Rodri set to return to fitness in the summer.

The 26-year-old was owned by City for two years but was unable to play for them when he did not qualify for a UK work permit, instead going out on loan to their sister club Girona.

He was sold to Aston Villa in 2019 and went on to become one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, scoring 22 goals in 204 games in five seasons with the Midlands club.

Douglas Luiz moved on to Juventus for €50m (£42m) in June in a deal that helped Villa pass Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and which took Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea in the other direction.

However, he has struggled in an injury hit time in Turin, starting just three games in Serie A and none in the Champions League, leading City to wonder if Juventus would sanction his departure for the rest of the season.

City also want Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, though a deal for the Italy international is not yet close.

But City are likely to make at least three other signings this month as they close in on Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis.