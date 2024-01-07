Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups with Kevin De Bruyne on the bench
Manchester City launch the defence of their FA Cup crown as they host Huddersfield Town in the third round.
Pep Guardiola’s side concluded a trophy-laden 2023 with a 2-0 Premier League victory against Sheffield United in their last outing, and will hope to progress smoothly past struggling second-tier oppposition.
Huddersfield are fourth from bottom in the Championship after a 4-1 defeat to Leicester, managed by Guardiola’s ex-assistant Enzo Maresca.
Darren Moore will hope, though, that his side can rise to the challenge against the English champions and cause a major cup shock.
When is Manchester City vs Huddersfield?
Manchester City vs Huddersfield is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 7 January at the Etihad Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website & app.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
