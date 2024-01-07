Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1704635335

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups with Kevin De Bruyne on the bench

Follow all the action from Etihad Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 07 January 2024 13:48
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
'Kevin needs time' - Pep Guardiola cautious over De Bruyne's return

Manchester City launch the defence of their FA Cup crown as they host Huddersfield Town in the third round.

Pep Guardiola’s side concluded a trophy-laden 2023 with a 2-0 Premier League victory against Sheffield United in their last outing, and will hope to progress smoothly past struggling second-tier oppposition.

Huddersfield are fourth from bottom in the Championship after a 4-1 defeat to Leicester, managed by Guardiola’s ex-assistant Enzo Maresca.

Darren Moore will hope, though, that his side can rise to the challenge against the English champions and cause a major cup shock.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Recommended

1704635177

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

When is Manchester City vs Huddersfield?

Manchester City vs Huddersfield is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 7 January at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website & app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Luke Baker7 January 2024 13:46
1704633548

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

7 January 2024 13:19
1704632423

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

7 January 2024 13:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in