Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

✕ Close 'Kevin needs time' - Pep Guardiola cautious over De Bruyne's return

Manchester City launch the defence of their FA Cup crown as they host Huddersfield Town in the third round.

Pep Guardiola’s side concluded a trophy-laden 2023 with a 2-0 Premier League victory against Sheffield United in their last outing, and will hope to progress smoothly past struggling second-tier oppposition.

Huddersfield are fourth from bottom in the Championship after a 4-1 defeat to Leicester, managed by Guardiola’s ex-assistant Enzo Maresca.

Darren Moore will hope, though, that his side can rise to the challenge against the English champions and cause a major cup shock.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.