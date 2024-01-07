Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City launch the defence of their FA Cup crown as they host Huddersfield Town in the third round.

Pep Guardiola’s side concluded a trophy-laden 2023 with a 2-0 Premier League victory against Sheffield United in their last outing, and will hope to progress smoothly past struggling second-tier oppposition.

Huddersfield are fourth from bottom in the Championship after a 4-1 defeat to Leicester, managed by Guardiola’s ex-assistant Enzo Maresca.

Darren Moore will hope, though, that his side can rise to the challenge against the English champions and cause a major cup shock.

When is Manchester City vs Huddersfield?

When is Manchester City vs Huddersfield?

Manchester City vs Huddersfield is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 7 January at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website & app.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website & app.

Team news

All of Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland are nearing a return but Pep Guardiola suggested that this game could come too soon for the trio. The Manchester City manager may opt to give opportunities to some of those on the fringes of his first-choice squad, with John Stones the only absentee from midweek training.

Huddersfield have rather more concerns, with Yuta Nakayama and Charles Ondo lost to Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations duty respectively. Darren Moore is also without a number of regular first-teamers - Delano Burgzorg and Jonathan Hogg both missed the defeat to Leicester, though Hogg could be back from illness.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gomez; Phillips; Bobb, Foden, Nunes, Hamilton; Alvarez.

Huddersfield Town XI: Nicholls; Lees, Ayina, Helik; Kasumu, Rudoni, Wiles, Diarra, Edmonds-Green; Thomas, Koroma.

Odds

Manchester City win 1/28

Draw 16/1

Huddersfield win 28/1

Prediction

Prediction

A comfortable Manchester City win. Manchester City 4-1 Huddersfield.