Man City injury return dates: Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku latest news

Manchester City return to Premier League action on 23 November as they look to recover from four straight losses and gain some ground on Liverpool at the top of the table.

City’s results have received plenty of attention in recent weeks, but Pep Guardiola’s side have been severely depleted in defence at times as they try to form a new system after Rodri was ruled out for the season.

Players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias and Phil Foden have all missed a portion of the season so far, though City only find themselves five points behind Liverpool.

And Guardiola will be hoping to welcome back some important names as City look to claw back ground in the title race.

Mateo Kovacic

The midfielder has added to City’s injury list with Pep Guardiola confirming he will be out for “three weeks” at the least. His absence will be felt, given Rodri is already out for the rest of the season, and will certainly be out of the match against Liverpool on December 1.

Potential return: Manchester United, Sunday 15 December

Phil Foden

Foden did not make up part of the most recent England squad after his late withdrawal, with the reason being a knock he received in the 2-1 loss to Brighton. However, the knock is not thought to be too serious, and he should be fit to play a role against Spurs this weekend.

Possible return: Tottenham, Saturday 23 November

Jeremy Doku

The young Belgian winger was another City player to withdraw from his national squad this month, though this was expected after he was forced to sit out the game against Brighton with a quad injury.

Possible return: Tottenham, Saturday 23 November

Manuel Akanji

Akanji missed the latest international camp as well as the match against Brighton but has returned to training.

Possible return: Tottenham, Saturday 23 November

John Stones

open image in gallery John Stones recently scored Manchester City’s equaliser against Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Stones has been another notable absence at the back for both England and City, with the former Everton man not featuring for the Cityzens since he completed 90 minutes in the loss to Spurs. Like Akanji, he has returned to training.

Possible return: Tottenham, Saturday 23 November

Ruben Dias

Dias last played for City in their Carabao Cup loss at Spurs at the end of October, with his muscular issue later confirmed to be a calf injury. Guardiola said he is out this weekend.

Possible return: Liverpool, Sunday 1 December

Jack Grealish

The former Villa man was another player to withdraw from the latest England squad, with a little bit of controversy over his selection after the winger had missed six straight games for his club. Expected to be available this weekend.

Possible return: Tottenham, Saturday 23 November

Matheus Nunes

Nunes has become a regular starter for City in recent weeks, and though he hasn’t missed a game for his club side recently, he did withdraw from the Portugal squad. That may have been more a precautionary measure than due to an actual issue, though.

Possible return: Tottenham, Saturday 23 November

Nathan Ake

The Dutch defender has returned to training but the match against Tottenham is expected to come too soon.

Possible return: Feyenoord, Tuesday 26 November

Oscar Bobb

The Norwegian had been one of City best-performing players in the build-up to the new season before he suffered a fractured leg in training before the opening match of the league season at Chelsea. He was originally ruled out for around three to four months, with Guardiola saying in late October that he hoped Bobb would return in January or February of next year.

Possible return: Ipswich, Sunday 19 January