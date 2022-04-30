Leeds vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action as Pep Guardiola’s men look to return to the top of the Premier League table with victory at Elland Road
Manchester City take on Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday evening and they find themselves two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table after the Reds triumphed over Newcastle 1-0 in the lunchtime kick-off.
There is no room for slip-ups and Pep Guardiola’s men need to win in Yorkshire if they are to move one step closer to retaining their title. At this stage and at the level which the two title-chasing teams are performing at, a draw would feel like a defeat.
As they fight on multiple fronts, their epic midweek Champions League thriller against Real Madrid ended with City claiming a memorable 4-3 victory but what has that 90 minutes taken out of them? With the return leg against Madrid coming just four days after their trip to face Leeds, could the English champions take their eye off the ball?
For the Whites, not only do they want to derail City’s title charge but - slightly out of nowhere - they have found themselves dragged back into a relegation battle. They did earn themselves a precious point against Crystal Palace on Monday but with Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea their next three fixtures, a five-point buffer to Everton could quickly disappear for Jesse Marsch’s troops, so they will know they need to fight for everything as the season draws to a close.
Follow all the action from a crunch match at Elland Road below following the conclusion of the 3pm KOs:
Leeds vs Manchester City team news (5.30pm KO)
Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Cooper (C), Koch, Dallas, Phillips, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo.
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Grealish, Jesus, Foden, Sterling
Watford 1-0 Burnley
74 mins: Incredible save from Foster to deny Burnley!
A corner comes in and Ashley Barnes climbs highest to head towards the corner but Ben Foster flings himself across to tip it away!
Stunning stop.
GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Brighton (Trossard, 70)
70 mins: Second Brighton goal. Game over.
Danny Welbeck slides a nice pass into Leandro Trossard and he cuts inside before firing beyond Jose Sa.
Brighton have been superb at Molineux today.
Watford 1-0 Burnley
70 mins: Not a lot going on at Vicarage Road with just 20 minutes remaining. Burnley need to find something but Watford have managed the second half well so far.
Premier League latest scores
With less than 30 minutes to go in the 3pm kick-offs:
- Watford 1-0 Burnley
- Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich
- Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace
- Wolves 0-1 Brighton
GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace (Eze, 60)
60 mins: Palace level at St Mary’s!
Jordan Ayew feeds a nice ball down the left and when it’s pulled back Eze is totally unmarked eight yards out to tuck home.
All square.
Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich
60 mins: Chance for Norwich as Pierre Lees-Melou cuts inside onto his left foot but scuffs a woeful effort straight at Emi Martinez.
Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich
55 mins: Villa so close to a second!
A corner comes in and Danny Ings flicks a header against the post! Nobody can meet the rebound and Norwich survive.
Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace
52 mins: Not much going on in this one. Almost as if it’s between two Premier League sides with nothing to play for...
Wolves 0-1 Brighton
50 mins: Jonny replaces Nelson Semedo for Wolves as the full-back hobbles off with an issue.
