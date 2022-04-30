Close Pep Guardiola reacts to Klopp's contract extension

Manchester City take on Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday evening and they find themselves two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table after the Reds triumphed over Newcastle 1-0 in the lunchtime kick-off.

There is no room for slip-ups and Pep Guardiola’s men need to win in Yorkshire if they are to move one step closer to retaining their title. At this stage and at the level which the two title-chasing teams are performing at, a draw would feel like a defeat.

As they fight on multiple fronts, their epic midweek Champions League thriller against Real Madrid ended with City claiming a memorable 4-3 victory but what has that 90 minutes taken out of them? With the return leg against Madrid coming just four days after their trip to face Leeds, could the English champions take their eye off the ball?

For the Whites, not only do they want to derail City’s title charge but - slightly out of nowhere - they have found themselves dragged back into a relegation battle. They did earn themselves a precious point against Crystal Palace on Monday but with Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea their next three fixtures, a five-point buffer to Everton could quickly disappear for Jesse Marsch’s troops, so they will know they need to fight for everything as the season draws to a close.

