Leeds vs Manchester City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
All you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash
When Manchester City take on Leeds on Saturday evening they will either be two points behind Liverpool or still be one point ahead.
Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Newcastle in the early kick-off as they look to pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of their trip to Elland Road later on in the day.
But regardless of what happens at St James’ Park, Man City need to win if they are to move one step closer to retaining the Premier League title.
Meanwhile, Leeds are keen to ensure they are not dragged into a late relegation dogfight with Burnley and Everton, so there will be no easy win for the visitors in this one.
Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.
When is Leeds vs Manchester City?
The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 30 April at Elland Road.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.
Team news
Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford will all be missing for the clash with Manchester City due to various injury issues. Mateusz Klich came off with an issue in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace but is expected to be fit for the game just five days later.
John Stones and Kyle Walker look set to miss out through injury but there are no other selection issues for the Premier League champions. However, Guardiola is expected to rotate his squad from the team that started against Real Madrid.
Predicted line-ups
Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.
Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish.
Odds
Leeds: 9/1
Draw: 9/2
Manchester City: 2/7
Prediction
Manchester City will be both physically and emotionally drained following their Champions League epic against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Leeds need to pick up points to ensure their Premier League survival. We could be in for a surprise on Saturday evening. 0-0.
